Measles Spreads in MP: Understanding Symptoms, Causes And Treatment of This Highly Contagious Infection

Amidst the recent surge of measles cases in Madhya Pradesh, it's important to be aware of the viral infection to mitigate its risks and ensure timely medical treatment.

Two children have died of suspected measles, and 17 are infected in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar, prompting the authorities to shut all the schools in eight villages for 3 days. While measles is preventable through vaccination, many children have missed their vaccine doses during the pandemic years.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2022, an estimated 11 lakh children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine in India, placing the country among the ten nations with the highest measles vaccination gap, even post-pandemic. To prevent its spread, it’s important to be aware of the disease its symptoms, causes, treatment and more.

What is Measles?

Measles (rubeloa) is a viral disease that causes fever and a rash. It’s highly contagious and spreads through the air when a person with measles talks, coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms

Here are some of the symptoms that include:

High Fever

Runny Nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth

Rash that starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body

Causes

Measles is caused by the measles virus, which primarily spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Due to its highly contagious nature, the virus can easily transmit from person to person, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated settings.

Treatment

According to Cleveland Clinic, There’s no cure for measles. The virus must run its course, which usually takes about 10 to 14 days.

You can manage your symptoms by:

Taking acetaminophen or NSAIDs for aches, pains or fever.

Getting plenty of rest.

Drinking lots of fluids.

Gargling with salt water.

Avoiding harsh light if your eyes hurt.

You should stay home from work or keep your child home from school to prevent spreading measles to others. You’re usually able to return to your normal activities after you’ve had the rash for four days. People in your household who aren’t vaccinated are at risk of getting measles and should stay away from the infected person.

