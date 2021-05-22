Meditation During COVID Times: All Your Questions Answered | Exclusive

With the growing technology and competition in our world, stress has started to become a part of our daily lives and with the unprecedented changes and situations in the world in the last year, there has been a noticeably higher amount of people dealing with stress and emotional challenges because this time has brought in a lot of uncertainty, loss of routines and structures which were once followed in our day to day lives. Also Read - India Will Be In Position To Vaccinate All Adults by Year-End, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

As the stress grows, there is also an increasing need to find ways to cope with it better and help one process their emotions and mind in a way that they can manage their mental & emotional health.

Some of the practices we can do to release and manage our stress are:

Spend some time in the sunlight and nature. Do a number of rounds of deep breathing each day, that helps in releasing positive hormones into our bloodstream. Meditate for a few minutes everyday. Journal and write about how we feel and release the stored emotions. Use technology to one’s advantage to stay connected to loved ones. Ensure limit our consumption of information/ manage our social media time better. Practice more gratitude each day.

Amongst the above, meditation is a brilliant tool to keep oneself calm and grounded during such turbulent times.

Meditation For Beginners

There is no right or wrong way of meditating and with so much help available one can start with smaller meditations today, work on relaxing themselves, learn the simple basic techniques, slowly and gradually increase and improve their practice.

Meditation is about reconnecting with ourselves and that is the need of the hour and as we do so we also experience the following benefits-

1. Meditation helps in relaxing and calming the mind.

Stress releases the hormone- cortisol in our bloodstream that also leads to inflammation and compromised immunity in the long run if not taken care of, meditation can prove as a great tool to release the stress and manage one’s mental well-being In a better manner allowing them to relax and calm themselves.

2. Meditation helps one in Sleeping better

Meditation has also been observed to help one attain better sleep as it relaxes the mind, releases the stress, and also helps improve the melatonin hormone, which promotes better sleep and thus helping an individual get better rest and gradually attain more calmness.

3. Meditation increases awareness and focus

One of the key benefits noted with meditation is that it helps one improve their focus, release distractions, and also increase awareness helping one to be more clear and mindful at what they do.

4. Meditation helps build a connection with oneself

Meditation helps one connect with the world inside, as one regularly meditates, it

helps them reconnect with themselves, understand themselves better and also be more aware of what works for them and what does not helping them be more connected to themselves and learn how to manage their emotions and feelings better.

5. Meditation keeps us in the present moment

The primary role of our brain is to work on self-preservation and with everything that is stored in our subconscious minds and the current stress we often tend to waiver off either into the past or future however as we regularly meditate, deep breathe, it helps us realign ourselves to the current moment and be more in the present by releasing the stress and being more aware in the current moment.

Meditation has been an age-old practice and has been practiced for several years but the need for it in today’s world is growing each day! There are various sources of help available to learn meditation and one can just start with basic Deep breathing and relaxation to connect to themselves better.

While the stress is increasing in today’s world, what is also increasing is the amount of help available to people which they can reach out to, so if it gets too difficult to handle one can always reach out for professional help and seek guidance.

— Inputs from Tiesta Duggal, Life Coach, Healer, Career Counsellor And Founder, CEO Navyam