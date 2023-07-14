Home

Menopause: 5 Basics You Must Know When Your Periods Are About to Stop Permanently

The onset and end of menstrual cycles are two major points in a women's journey. for some menopause is very troublesome while for some it is very smooth.

Menstrual cycles are an integral part of every women’s life and there is a whole other level of bonding over those cramps. Be it winter, summer or spring, it is never a good time with periods. Mood swings, hot flashes, sleep problems to cravings, we all have different stories built around those seven days in our life of every month. Everything comes at a halt at some point, and so does our menstrual cycles. However, this transition towards the halt also entails certain symptoms, certain pains and requires a certain lifestyle to ease out the transition. There are several health complications associated with menopause.

From what is the right food to exercise to what changes to make, it is all confusing and overwhelming. So, here are few basic about menopause and how to manage it when the halt hits.

5 Basic to Manage Menopause

Exercise regularly: No surprise here, regular exercise can help alleviate menopause symptoms such as poor sleep, anxiety, low mood and fatigue. It can also protect against muscle loss and benefits the heart and bones. Check your Calcium and Vitamin D levels: Hormonal changes during menopause can cause the Calcium levels to deplete, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. Calcium and vitamin D are linked to bone health, so it’s important to keep a check on these. Many foods are calcium-rich, like yogurt, leafy vegetables, tofu, beans and pulses. Sunlight is your main source of vitamin D. Foods rich in Phytoestrogens: These are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body and can help balance hormones. Foods rich in phytoestrogens include soybeans and soy products, Edamame, Flaxseeds, Sesame seeds and Chickpeas. Healthy Sleep Schedule: Sleep is one of the most underrated yet one of the most important aspects of lifestyle that has major effect on menstrual cycles. GEtting definite hours of sleep and good quality sleeps helps to manage hormonal imbalance that can help alleviate with all the menopausal chaos. Setting regular sleep patterns will help in managing insomnia, fatigue and anxiety. Stress Management: Another important aspect. Managing stress is important for a smoother way to enter menopause.

Menopause can be very painful. But also remember that it may not be the same for every woman. Some women have to undergo a lot of trouble, while for some, the effects are close to negligible. While few small steps can make big impact, it is best to consult your doctor to chart out the right course of action.

