Menopause Symptoms And Health Tips: Menopause has a particular impact on every woman in a different way. You can miss one or more periods entirely or have late periods. The amount of menstrual blood may also change. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. For many women, Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

FOUR TIPS TO STAY HEALTHY DURING MENOPAUSE

1. Maintain a balanced diet

Good nutrition is a game changer for managing Menopause symptoms from hot flashes to bloating.

Foods to include in your diet are:

Fruits and vegetables: These are full of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your body needs. You cannot go wrong with seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits.

These are full of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your body needs. You cannot go wrong with seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits. Fibre-rich foods: High-fibre foods like leafy greens, kidney beans and wholegrains can also support better health. Dairy products and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are good sources of nutrition.

Foods to avoid in your diet are:

Fatty meats and processed foods: Fast or fried foods, processed snacks and meat are high in sodium, making you feel bloated. These foods can also affect cholesterol levels or increase your risk of heart disease. Also, spicy food may trigger symptoms like hot flashes.

Fast or fried foods, processed snacks and meat are high in sodium, making you feel bloated. These foods can also affect cholesterol levels or increase your risk of heart disease. Also, spicy food may trigger symptoms like hot flashes. Alcohol: Moderation is key. Regular alcohol consumption can lead to amplified menopausal symptoms, problems sleeping and heightened mental health issues.

Moderation is key. Regular alcohol consumption can lead to amplified menopausal symptoms, problems sleeping and heightened mental health issues. Caffeine: A caffeine kick makes you more likely to have hot flashes. Resorting to alternative warm drinks is suggested.

2. Stay Active

Regular exercise can keep your bones strong, improve your mood and combat symptoms like weight gain as your body changes. You can attempt the following activities:

Cardio: Aerobic activities or cardio include endurance activities that encourage you to use your large muscles. You can start with 10-minute a day of brisk walking, jogging, swimming, running, cycling, or even dancing, and build up the intensity as you go

Aerobic activities or cardio include endurance activities that encourage you to use your large muscles. You can start with 10-minute a day of brisk walking, jogging, swimming, running, cycling, or even dancing, and build up the intensity as you go Strength Training: Lifting dumbbells or using weight machines can help strengthen your muscles and bones, while also reducing body fat

Lifting dumbbells or using weight machines can help strengthen your muscles and bones, while also reducing body fat Yoga: Yoga poses from restorative and supportive to power yoga — are also a good source of targeted symptom relief, helping relax the body. Paired with meditation or breathing exercises, these can also prompt relaxation and mindfulness.

3. Mental Health

Emotional and mental health may be impacted by hormonal changes during perimenopause or Menopause. Women going through this stage may exhibit symptoms, including insomnia, anxiety, immobility, exhaustion, stress or depression. The majority of the symptoms can be controlled by altering one’s lifestyle. These symptoms may be lessened by exercise, healthy eating habits, drinking plenty of water, and relaxation techniques for restful sleep. Find what works for you and make realistic, attainable goals.

4. Consult With a Doctor

Co-morbid disorders, such as osteoporosis and heart disease, which menopausal women are more likely to develop, can be prevented by maintaining good health. Additionally, there are a variety of therapeutic choices for Menopause symptoms, such as menopausal hormonal therapy, which can help keep your body’s oestrogen levels stable and control symptoms. If you experience symptoms that concern you, it is always advisable to see a doctor.

(With inputs from IANS)