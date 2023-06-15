Home

Menstrual Cramps? 5 Natural Ways to Get Relief From Period Pain

Working through the day bearing those menstrual cramps can be really tedious and annoying. But there are ways to lower this period pain without support of medication.

Mood swings, food cravings, and pain in the lower abdomen or other parts are some tell-tale signs of the onset of the monthly menstrual cycle. When a combination of such signs starts to show, women comprehend what’s coming because it is usually ‘that time of the month.’ During these days, women often experience pain to extreme pain in their lower abdomen region. Periods cramps (dysmenorrhea) occur as a result of the oxygen’s inability to reach to the uterus tissue due to muscle contraction of the uterus walls. The cramps are caused by uterine contractions that happen just before or during the onset of your period. It may differ for different people though. Some women experience extreme pain, while for some it is mild some time it may be negligible.

However, working through the day bearing those cramps is literally a pain. Some people also resort to medication to alleviate the pain. But, it is best when things can be cured naturally. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested a few natural tips to reduce period pain.

Here are few things that may be available off the kitchen shelf

Sip on Ginger or Cinnamon tea -Going natural to get rid of that pain is amazing. Ginger tea and cinnamon tea are herbal teas. Ginger tea serve as an anti-inflammatory substance that reduces pain and Cinnamon tea has anti-spasmodic properties which can help reduce menstrual pain. Include ghee in your diet– Having a teaspoon of ghee with each meal during periods can help to improve overall health. Ghee provides relief from digestive issues faced by many women during those days of the month. Consume foods rich in Vitamin D – Vitamin D can help to reduce the production is prostaglandins which initiates painful menstrual periods. So Vitamin D is what you take for bad menstrual cramps. Stay well hydrated – Drinking enough water during your period can help to prevent the body from getting dehydrated and also reduces bloating due to period. Get your does of Banana – Bananas contain Vitamin B6 and potassium which can help relieve the problem of bloating and cramps.

Nest month, when it is time, try these natural remedies for alleviating pain. However, it is to be noted that this is generic information and no substitute to any professional’s advise.

