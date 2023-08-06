Home

Small changes made during your period can help you get through the difficult part of the month and have an influence on the rest of the month.

Menstrual Cramps And Diet: Many biological and mental factors affect women, and although some have the benefits of regular periods, others struggle with irregular cycles. When this happens, your process may be strongly impacted by the foods you consume to support and fuel these changes in your body. Fatigue, bloating, mood fluctuations, cramps, and discomfort are prevalent during the menstrual cycle. It can cause numerous bodily aches and pains in addition to an irritable attitude and decreased productivity at work. However, maintaining a balanced diet while on your period might help you manage period pain. Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Divya Vora shares a list of some things to eat and steer clear of while experiencing irregular menstrual cycles. Maintaining a balanced diet while on your period might help you manage period pain.

FOODS TO EAT AND AVOID DURING YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE

Leafy Greens in, Processed Foods Out: Get as many leafy greens as possible to replenish your iron levels with options like spinach and kale. Vegetables that give you fibre like Broccoli are also good food choices. Peas, lentils, and Brussels sprouts are also greens that can be included in a ‘green meal.’ Green Tea in, Caffeine & Alcohol Out: Caffeinated beverages and alcohol should be avoided and green tea and juices should be consumed instead. Coffee would increase your blood pressure and the higher heart rate would adversely impact anxiety that you may have then. Alcohol may be a tempting relief from the pain, but while tempting it is also temporary. On the contrary, the anti-oxidants in green tea work on relaxing the muscles and alleviating the pain. Bananas in, Processes & Fatty Foods Out: Processed and Fatty Foods are the most tempting during this time but also do not aid you in any way during your period (or any other time for that matter!) but fruits like Banana is a potassium-rich and yummy alternative with an added benefit to reducing bloating. Additionally, if you face bowel movement issues while menstruating, bananas aid with that. As processed foods have preservatives, they interfere with your hormones that end up making you even more uncomfortable. Fatty food not only aggravates your skin (which is already impacted by hormonal changes) but also directly impacts your hormones. Yogurt & Lassi in, Dairy Out: Avoid Dairy with certain exceptions such as the probiotic-rich yogurt (with less sugar) which is good for gut health and is useful for PMS with its calcium content. A diluted lassi (watered down) and coconut water also can serve as acceptable alternatives during this period. As ice cream is fatty and again attractive – we cannot ignore that it is also dairy and hence the high levels of arachidonic acid in dairy can trigger your cramping. Cheese also does the same to your body. Salmon, Avocados, Walnuts, & Dark Chocolate in, Fried, Salt, & Refined Grains Out: The last and one of the key categories to be wary of are refined grains, high salt, and fried foods. From a gastrointestinal perspective – they lead to bloating, constipation, and water retention which are sensitive during menstruation anyway. Fried food tends to increase estrogen levels and impact your mood swings. Thus, to deal with hunger pangs and cravings opt for options like salmon, avocados, walnuts and dark chocolate. The lean protein in salmon with Omega-3 fatty acids relaxes muscles and pains, the chocolate releases serotonin for your mood, and the cocoa anti-oxidants work on relaxing your muscles.

Long-term relief can be achieved by being aware of the little triggers that affect your hormones and the exact symptoms you are experiencing.

