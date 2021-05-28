There are many menstrual products available in the market, claiming to be a safe option for women. From washable and disposable pads, tampons to reusable menstrual cups, there are multiple debates doing the rounds on which is better than the other. On Menstrual Hygiene Day, we spoke to experts on which is a safer option for women’s health and more. Also Read - Why Involving 'Men' in Menstruation is The Need of The Hour

Tanvi Johri, Founder – Carmesi said that menstrual cups, sanitary pads, or tampons have their own USP and are preferred by a different group of women. “Sanitary pads are a very comfortable option for a lot of women because we have been using this for generations and it doesn’t need any new education, we have seen our mothers use it, we have used it so the whole habit of using it makes it seem like the most comfortable option.” Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Tips to Maintain Period Hygiene| Video

Menstrual cups have been gaining a lot of popularity over the past few years, even more than tampons, people are becoming environmentally conscious and realizing the impact of periods on the planet and thus, finding menstrual cups a more feasible option. Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Why Cloth-Based Sanitary Pads Are Safe, Hygienic And Eco-Friendly

Talking about menstrual cups, Johri added, “In the case of menstrual cups, you only end up spending around four thousand rupees once in an entire lifetime. There is a stark benefit when it comes to using eco-friendly menstrual cups. A lot of people have shared their experience that they forget they are on periods and kind of comfort they get while using menstrual cups insert – remove – rinse – repeat – forget stains or rashes.”

Johri also highlighted that women are still showing discomfort or are reluctant to use the menstrual cup as India is still struggling with proper toilets and washroom facilities, clean water, clean surroundings, and privacy which a lot of women in India, unfortunately, do not have, like in their workspace or them travelling etc. Also, the mental barriers to insert something in the vagina for the first time can be a bit tricky and propel you to not use it as it’s difficult to place it properly inside. Another barrier for women is to fit a big size product which can create a threshold barrier to cross.

How about tampons?

Johri said that tampons are on the market for a very long time but are more expensive than sanitary pads. It has become a sidelined product as it’s not economically sound or environment friendly. Also, the mental barrier of inserting something inside the vagina is a daunting task. Secondly, we are ultimately throwing it after every use as a sanitary pad and it does not have any benefits like menstrual cups.

Sujata Pawar, Co-founder, and CEO of Avni say that choosing a menstrual product is a matter of one’s own comfort, ease of use, accessibility, affordability, and at times cultural sensitivity. “From a health perspective, it is better to choose a menstrual product which is breathable, needs frequent change, made of good quality natural ingredients, devoid of toxins. Such a product also keeps the vaginal pH levels in check preventing infections.”

Pawar voted for cloth-based pads, “We feel cloth menstrual pads fit the bill on all the above parameters and are the most familiar and easy to adopt. After all choosing a healthy, sustainable alternative is a pursuit that ultimately leads you to the best choice for your body.”

Dr. Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur opines, “Sanitary pads can give you rashes and will have to be changed after every 8 hours to avoid infections. Tampons are inserted in the vagina and should be changed after every 4-6 hours and you can do activities that you like for example swimming. But, they also carry a risk of severe infection if unchanged for longer hours. A menstrual cup is a flexible funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that can be inserted into the vagina to collect period blood and can be used for up to 8-12 hours and is the most eco-friendly option.”

Dr. Aurangabadwala concluded by saying that it is a matter of comfort and a woman’s choice to choose what she is comfortable with. Each one has its pros and cons. Speak to the expert, weigh the pros and cons, and then choose what is best for you. After all, you want to be happy, carefree, and stain-free during the period.

Conclusion: Menstruation is one such subject that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Apart from the societal taboos associated with menstruation, menstrual hygiene products do generate a lot of plastic waste that is detrimental to the environment. Hence, it’s important for us to choose wisely.