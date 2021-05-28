The myth that ‘cloth-based pads are unhygienic’ is now busted. However, the concerns that hold these adsorbents unhygienic are quite understandable. It is a common misconception among menstruators that cloth-based pads are harmful and can cause infection. But the real picture states that these pads are as healthy and safe as disposable pads. Also Read - Turmeric And Other Foods That You Should Never Combine With Tea

Sujata Panwar, Co-Founder and CEO of Avni shares her views on why cloth-based pads hygienic and safe for women. "People have demonized the use of cloth-based pads over the years considering them as a carrier of infection and diseases. This idea is ingrained in society. They have promoted the ladies to use tampons, disposable pads, and menstrual cups instead. There is limited information over the web about the benefits of using cloth-based pads. The social media platforms and web pages have deeply rooted the horrors of using cloth-based pads."

"On the contrary, the reality stands different and unnoticed. Cloth pads are soft and there are no chances of rashed and irritated skin."

Communication flaw that led to the myth

There was a major communication flaw while alerting people about cloth-based pads. The partial information conveyed by Bollywood flicks and television advertisements has misled people into believing that cloth-pads are unhygienic. However, cloth-based pads can be used if sanitized properly and if the pad is made from the right material. Cloth-based pads can only be harmful when not washed or dried properly. If these reusable pads are washed and air-dried properly, they can be the safest to use. It is important to frequently switch between the cloth pads as keeping a wet and soiled cloth in contact with your body for a long time can lead to untoward reactions. A study revealed that chemical-based sanitary napkins can cause infections of yeast, more frequent infections of the lower reproductive tract, and bacterial vaginosis.

Benefits of using cloth-based pads:

No hassle of disposal – Disposable pads are made of non-biodegradable materials. A report suggests that women on average dispose of 15,000 used menstrual products which take 500 years to break down and decompose. While the entire country is emphasizing on the idea of recycling and optimizing resource usage, it is only obvious to focus on methods that can reduce the usage of non-biodegradable materials and recycle the items already present. Disposable pads are devoured on the roads by dogs and other stray animals, which can be a potential carrier of diseases and infections.

Cloth-based pads are reusable – The cloth-based pads are quite capable of proper absorption of vaginal discharge without any leakage. These pads are ‘reusable’ so they do not contribute to any waste.

Cloth-based pads are economical- Women living in rural areas lack the access and money to invest in disposable sanitary napkins. Cloth-based pads are quite economical as they are not required to purchase them frequently. It is possible to save up to £2000 as compared to the expense of buying menstrual absorbents every month.

Ease of access – Reports suggest that only 18% of the women have easy access to sanitary napkins. In such cases, cloth-based pads can be a healthier and more hygienic alternative as they are easily available.

Cloth-based pads are more hygienic – They are friendly to your skin and do not cause allergies or reactions, unlike plastic-based disposable pads.

The rising awareness among the people to use cloth-based pads

People are slowly gravitating towards using cloth-based pads as they are economical and easy to handle. These pads can be easily washed and reused so no hassle of disposal. Awareness towards saving the environment is now increasing. So, people are now resorting to using cloth-based pads. The disposable pads can cause allergic conditions so people are switching to alternatives like cloth pads.

It might sound daunting to use cloth-based pads, but these pads are easy to use and cause no hassle. The versatile design allows you to adjust the size of the pad as per your need. We suggest you use these cloth-based pads before you drop the idea and demonize them.

(Inputs from Sujata Panwar, Co-Founder and CEO of Avni)