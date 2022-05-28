Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Awareness of feminine hygiene products is a must these days considering the myths and taboos that surround the monthly periods and the fact that one is left to figure out what is good. The age-old practice of using clothes though should discontinue in India which is economically divided, women still continue to use them.Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Avoid These 9 Mistakes During Period

Women who use old clothes which are unsterile and unhygienic are susceptible to Urinary and Reproductive tract infections, rashes due to friction between thighs, and bad odour emanating if the cloth is not changed for more than six hours, and also have to go through social embarrassment while the menstrual cloth is washed left out to dry for reuse.

Dr Jayashree Nagaraj Bhasgi, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru says that reusable cloth pads are a good alternative . These products are environmentally friendly, use organic cotton or hemp as absorbent core and take more than 500 years to biodegrade. Also Read - What Are Menstrual Cups? Is it Safe? All You Need to Know

Dr Bhasgi says that sanitary pads and tampons pose a big threat to the environment mainly due to the chemicals that are present in them and also the fact that they biodegrade in six months. Dioxin and pesticides are the harmful chemicals found in these products exposure to which is linked to skin disorders, Immune system suppression, Endometriosis, Deranged fertility and cancers.

Dr Bhasgi reveals that toxic shock syndrome is a rare, potentially fatal condition linked to use of highly absorbable tampons. Tampons can absorb vaginal fluids with menstrual blood and disturb vaginal ph and bacterial balance.

Why You Must Switch to Menstrual Cup?

A menstrual cup is a device which is medical grade silicone or latex, it is shaped like a bell with a stem or ring. It can be easily inserted in the vagina during menstruation and this cup collects the menstrual blood, offer better leakage protection, gives a comfortable feel to the user and costs less over time.

Advantages of Menstrual Cup