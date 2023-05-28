Home

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 6 Period Myths That Need to Be Set Straight Right Away

How long are healthy periods? Is PMS real? There are several such myths, fiction surrounding periods that clog the minds of many. Therefore, it is important to set them right right away.

Women become impure when they are on their periods, or is PMS even real? There are several myths that do the rounds perpetuating the taboos. Hence, it becomes imperative to debunk these baseless myths and furnish people with knowledge and real facts. Fiction around periods needs to go away. Menstruation, a natural bodily process, has long been clouded by myths and misconceptions in Indian society. It is essential to dispel these falsehoods and provide accurate information to empower women and promote a healthier understanding of menstruation.

Every year, May 28 is celebrated as Menstrual Hygiene Day to break stigmas around it and promote the knowledge the importance of menstrual hygiene.

Here are five prevalent myths surrounding menstruation, along with the facts that challenge them:

Period Myth and Facts

1.Myth: Women discard impure blood during the course of the period

Fact: The misconception that period blood is impure or dirty is unfounded. Menstruation is a vital part of the reproductive system, preparing a woman’s body for potential pregnancy. Period blood consists of the shedding of the inner lining of the uterus, which develops each month to support pregnancy. If conception does not occur, this lining is shed as blood during menstruation. Scientifically, period blood is as pure as the blood circulating throughout the body.

2.Myth: The Belief in a Fixed 28-Day Menstrual Cycle

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, a healthy period cycle is not strictly confined to 28 days. Every woman’s menstrual cycle is unique, and it can vary significantly. While a 28-day cycle is considered a healthy average, it is normal for adult women to experience cycles lasting between 21 and 35 days. Teenagers may have even wider variations, ranging from 21 to 45 days. Various factors such as emotions, travel, certain medications, sudden changes in weight, and lifestyle can influence the duration of menstrual cycles.

3.Myth: A healthy period is a week-long

Fact: The notion that a healthy period should last for precisely one week is arbitrary. The duration of bleeding can differ among women, and there is no universally fixed timeframe. Some women may experience periods lasting as short as two days from their first menstruation (menarche) and still maintain good reproductive health without complications. Factors such as age, stress levels, eating habits, diet, and lifestyle can all impact the duration of menstrual bleeding, which can range from 2 to 10 days.

4.Myth: PMS is a Psychological Illusion

Fact: Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) symptoms are indeed real and can occur in the week or two leading up to menstruation. PMS is the body’s response to hormonal changes during the monthly cycle. Over 70% of women experience symptoms such as bloating, headaches, mood swings, anger outbursts, crying episodes, and irritability. Common symptoms include fatigue, cramps, and headaches. While it is commonly referred to as “PMSing,” if the symptoms become severe and significantly interfere with daily routines, it is crucial to seek medical attention.

5. Myth: Pain is a Normal Aspect of Menstruation

Fact: The belief that periods inherently involve pain and that it is a normal part of the process is misleading. While some individuals may experience mild discomfort during menstruation, severe pain is not considered normal. Menstruation is a physiological process that should ideally be as painless as urination. Needing painkillers or having to disrupt school, college, or work due to pain indicates a need for medical attention.

There is a lot that happens inside a woman’s body. From the onset of menstrual cycle, a girl becomes capable of reproduction. Therefore, comprehending the process, everyone should be sensitive enough and break away from the taboos surround this natural process.

