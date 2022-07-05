Menstruation is a natural process; however, due to the lack of scientific knowledge, there are innumerable myths and misconceptions about menstruation. One such common assumption that exists is that a woman should not engage in physical activity during the onset of menstruation. The illogical belief demands women to rest and bear unbearable pain in silence.Also Read - How to Make Your Periods Less Painful: 5 Remedies to Try

Physical activity and any form of exercising is the last thing advised to women when they are on their period, however doing any form of activity during the menstrual period has been scientifically proven to alleviate many symptoms such as menstrual pain, cramps, mood swings, nausea, fatigue, and even depression.

Women of all ages, shapes, and abilities benefit from participating in a variety of physical activities. Also being physically active assists women in attaining and maintaining a healthy weight, building strength, and achieving much-needed endurance to keep them going during periods. Here are some of the physical activities you can take part in while on your periods:

Light Exercising

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and primary dysmenorrhoea (menstrual cramps or period pain) are two of the most common menstrual disorders, and both can have an adverse influence on women’s functioning during periods. The first few days of a period can be the most painful because women tend to bleed a lot during this time. That is why gentle movements and exercises should be prioritized. According to one study, women who engage in aerobic exercises like walking and running experience a decline in PMS symptoms. Exercise during menstruation improves mood and increases blood circulation. Also, exercise can help with cramps, headaches, and back pain associated with menstruation.

Yoga and Pilates

Yoga can act like a medicine and help relieve symptoms such as cramping, breast tenderness, muscular fatigue, and soreness by calming the body. Pilates, which is a more gentle form of exercise strengthens the body and can be an ideal exercise while on period. Pilates is more effective than aerobic exercise in reducing stress and balancing brain chemicals, as well as relieving physical and psychological symptoms of PMS.

Strength Training

There is no scientific evidence that suggests one should be inactive during menstruation. Strength training is a fantastic form of activity for the time when the period date is due. Research has proven that strength training during the follicular phase can help increase the strength of bones, muscles, and connective tissues.

Listening to one’s body and taking a break during the period is completely normal if one notices that their body isn’t performing as it should. Also every woman’s body function differently and the best

physical workout is that suits one well. Workouts during the period should not put an additional burden on the body and cause pain, or disrupt the period cycle. While doing any type of work inside or outside the home, it is strongly advised to use pads, menstrual cups, tampons and maintain good menstrual hygiene.