The impact of C-PTSD is not only on mental health but can also affect physical well-being and overall quality of life. Here are certain self-care tips recommended by therapist to recover from the physiological condition.

Mental Health: 6 Therapist-Approved Self-Care Tips For Complex PTSD Recovery

Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD) is a psychological condition that can develop in response to prolonged, repeated trauma, particularly when the victim feels trapped or powerless. It is usually associated with exposure to chronic trauma, such as ongoing emotional, physical, or sexual abuse or childhood neglect. If unresolved, it can affect relationships and the person may start to feel alone.

C-PTSD may persist over an extended period and can significantly impact various aspects of a person’s life. Avoiding people, difficulty trusting others, negative perception, nightmares, social isolation, irritability and aggression, disturbed sleep patterns, difficulty concentrating, depression, anxiety and avoiding social events are the symptoms of C-PTSD.

It is important to note that individuals with C-PTSD may not experience all of these symptoms, and the severity can vary. The impact of the condition is not only on mental health but can also affect physical well-being and overall quality of life. However with certain changes one can start to control his/her emotions and address reactions and actions that occur due to C-PTSD. Therapist Linda Meredith shared a few tips on the self-care essentials we need in Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

THERAPIST SHARE SELF-CARE TIPS FOR COMPLEX PTSD

Consistency: Make self-care a regular part of your routine, rather than an occasional event. Consistency helps create stability and predictability. Boundaries: Establish healthy boundaries to protect your emotional and mental well-being. Say “no” when necessary and prioritise your needs. Self-Compassion: Be kind and forgiving to yourself. Understand that healing takes time and it’s okay to have setbacks or difficult moments. Support System: Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends, family, or a therapist who can provide understanding and encouragement. Mindfulness: Practice mindfulness techniques to stay present and manage overwhelming emotions. Deep breathing techniques, yoga, meditation and other exercises help us to stay grounded and become more self-aware. Self Awareness: Continously work on understanding your triggers, reactions and patterns. Be more self-aware about your feelings and handle responses healthily.

