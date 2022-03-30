To attain work life balance, you have to make sure that your working place is friendly and less toxic. A flexible and productive workplace can do a lot of wonder. Companies know that employees are the most valuable asset. According to neuroscientist and psychiatrist Bruce Perry, cortex is important. Cortex is a part of the brain that handles language, thinking, reflection and planning. When employees are mistreated by the boss, it leads to causing stress. “The cortex is exquisitely sensitive, so stressing out your people is really shooting yourself in the foot.,” says Perry to The Bloomberg.Also Read - Here’s How to Retain Muscle Mass While Aging

With caution and positive energy around the office, a right workplace environment can be formed. A calm, productive, innovation and creative workspace can be created. According to The Bloomberg, you have to make sure you are resting and eating properly. This has a huge influence on your physiological function. Your body needs to make sure you are comfortable. Also Read - Health Tips: Here’s How Much Protein You Should Consume in a Day to Remain Fit

According to the Bloomberg, if people are stretched thin or depressed or worried, their margin of tolerance erodes, and they’ll get physically ill or emotionally distressed, and many leave the workforce. In order to signal the brain that you are safe, you can try patterned, repetitive rhythmic movements, like walking, rocking, chewing gum, or bilateral tapping (feet or hands), writes The Bloomberg. Also Read - Study Reveals How IVF Children May Get Some Advantages in Quality of Life in Adulthood

There are ways to calm your employees at the workplace. As stated by the Bloomberg, you need hundreds of little moments where people signal that you belong, you matter, you’re cared about and listened to.