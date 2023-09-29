Home

Mental Health at Workplace: 5 Best Practises to Keep Your Employees’ Anxiety in Check

Providing mental health services where staff can speak with counsellors or psychologists anonymously or stress management workshops can create a better working environment in offices.

Mental Health at Workplace: In today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, stress has become synonymous with the workplace for many. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a quarter of all employees view their jobs as the number one stressor in their lives. This rising level of workplace stress has significant implications on not just employees but the overall health of the organisation. India.com got in touch with Mr. Christopher Roberts, Managing Director, of Engaged Strategy and Creator of the Total Engagement Model to discuss the best practices that an organisation can kick start to keep a check on their employees’ mental well-being. The expert said, “By cultivating resilience, employees can effectively cope with pressure, maintain their mental and physical health, and thrive in their professional lives.”

5 TIPS TO KEEP YOUR EMPLOYEES’ MENTAL WELL-BEING IN CHECK

Encourage Positive Relationship Building: A strong social network with support and understanding can make work more enjoyable for employees. Promoting team bonding activities, having one-on-one sessions with employees to understand their challenges and providing them with opportunities to upskill can strengthen the relationship between employees and the organisation. Encourage Self-Care Practice: A healthy mind is the reflection of a healthy person. Encouraging adequate short breaks during work hours to recharge can bring magical differences in employee productivity. Facilitating group activities like meditation, yoga, games and reading rooms can also help staff re-energise and rejuvenate. Businesses can lead by example by setting standards about work flexibility and support to ease pressure on staff and strengthen the foundations of a healthy workplace. Being Adaptable & Collaborative: Cultivating such a flexible mindset empowers staff to focus on finding solutions rather than resisting change or getting embroiled in the problem itself. The shift to online from a traditional business is a case in point. Businesses that could adapt to technology in some form survived and even thrived. Embracing challenges collaboratively along with the team instead fosters employee loyalty and a solution-oriented mindset. Celebrate Successes: Celebrations and appreciation go a long way. Acknowledge and celebrate successes to foster a culture of resilience and positivity in the workplace. Recognise and appreciate progress, no matter how small, as a cultural element within the company’s DNA. According to our studies appreciating staff efforts and achievements is one of the top drivers of employee engagement. Conduct Tailored Employee Engagement Surveys: You need a survey designed to drive engagement to a higher-order measure. Frequently measuring employees’ engagement via pulse surveys and scientifically designed strategic feedback mechanisms has always been found to help businesses identify staff pain points and address them appropriately to build a healthy workplace that shows that it values its staff and cares about their wellbeing.

Investing in employee wellbeing and building workplace resilience yields numerous advantages for both individuals and organisations. Employees begin to exhibit enhanced productivity, reduced attrition, and lower healthcare costs due to their ability to handle stress effectively. Moreover, such initiatives foster positive employee recommendations, attracting top talent to the organisation.

