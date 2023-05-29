Home

Mental Health Awareness: 7 Rare Psychiatric Disorders That You Probably Never Heard About

Here are the rarest and strangest syndromes that many psychiatrists won't come across a single case in their professional lives

There are several psychological diseases that are rare, uncommon, and hard to accept. Most people are familiar with psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but some conditions are quite rare that many psychiatrists may witness such few cases in their professional lives. Here Mark Griffiths from Nottingham Trent University reveals five of the rarest and unusal syndromes known to psychiatry

Fregoli Syndrome

Fregoli syndrome is where someone believes that different people are in fact the same person who just changes their appearance. People with this syndrome often feel persecuted by those they believe to be in disguise. The disorder is named after Leopoldo Fregoli, an Italian theatre actor who was known for his remarkable ability to quickly change his appearance while on stage. Fregoli syndrome is where someone believes that different people are in fact the same person who just changes their appearance. Fregoli syndrome typically occurs with other mental disorders, such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It can also be caused by brain injury and use of the drug levodopa in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Cotard’s syndrome

Cotard’s syndrome, also known as “walking corpse syndrome”, is where people hold the delusional belief that they are dead and do not exist. Others believe that body parts are missing. In such illness, people believe they are dead and do not exsist. The syndrome was named after the 19th century French neurologist Jules Cotard, who first explained this condition. Schizophernia, depression and bipolar disorder are risk factors for this syndrome, However there is a very rare sude of the anti-viral drug acycloir. The rare condition is usually treated with antidepressants, mood stabilisers and electroconclusive theraphy.

Alien Hand Syndrome

One of the strangest neurological disorder in which the person feels their hands have their minds of own and acts autonomously. In this the person feels as though their hand doesn’t belong to them. People with alien hand syndrome typically have sensory processing disorders and dissociate themselves from the actions of their hand. Causes of the syndrome include strokes, prison disease, tumours and seizures.

Ekbom’s syndrome

Ekbom’s syndrome is a tactile hallucination in which suffers believe they are infested with parasites and often experience as inspects crawling under their skin. Ekbom’s syndrome is where people believe they are infested with parasites – often experienced as insects crawling under their skin. The syndrome is named after Karl Ekbom, a Swedish neurologist who first described the condition in the late 1930s. Ekbom’s syndrome is associated with several conditions including organic brain disease, Paranoid Personality Disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and neurosis. It has been reported in some people undergoing alcohol withdrawal, cocaine misuse, strokes, dementia, and lesions in a part of the brain called the thalamus.

Alice in Wonderland syndrome

Alic in Wonderland syndrome, also known as Todd syndrome refers to when a person’s sense of body image, vision, hearing, touch and space/time are distorted. People with the condition typically experience objects to be smaller than they actually are, while people seem bigger than they are. Or the opposite: objects are perceived to be larger than they are and people appear smaller. These experiences may be accompanied by feelings of paranoia.

Other Mental Disorders You Don’t Know They Exist

Erotomania

This is a delusional disorder in which a person thinks that someone from a higher status is probably in love with them. This feel through special signals, glances and even telepathy. The feeling is so strong that even if the delusional lover may deny any feeling, the paitent would be still unconvinced and thinks that it may be an attempt at hidding his love from the world.

Capgras Syndrome

Capgras is a mental condition in which you feel that a close one of yours has been replaced by an identical imposter. People suffering from this disorder feel that their relaity has become substituted. It occurs more commonly in females than male and can occur due to age, migraine or any other brain disorder.

Synesthesia

This disorder can make the person confuse a sensory stimulation with another sense. This kind of confusion between senses can make people associate sounds with colors, tastes, smells with visions or all of them together resulting in what is often called “union of the senses”.

