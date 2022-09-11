Mental Health Diet: Major signs of depression include escalating sadness and worry as well as appetite decline. There is no particular diet for treating depression, but for some people, consuming more of some foods and less of others—or none at all—can assist them in controlling their symptoms. Depression’s development, intensity, and duration can all be significantly influenced by nutrition.Also Read - Why Is #BoycottFlipkart Trending on Twitter & How Is It Connected to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Many of the easily noticeable food patterns that precede depression are the same as those that occur during depression.

Poor appetite

Skipping meals

Sugar Cravings

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, "Many of the symptoms of depression can be directly linked to vitamin and mineral deficiencies and avoiding depression or recovering from a depressive episode is often as easy as changing your diet and boosting your consumption of key foods that deliver brain-boosting nutrients and help regulate brain chemistry."

FOOD ITEMS TO AVOID THAT CAUSE DEPRESSION

Refined Sugar

Processed Foods

Very High Protein Diets

Caffeine

Alcohol and Nicotine

When someone is depressed, they eat to help them cope. Sadly, the things that people tend to eat have the inverse result. In fact, eating junk food when you’re depressed can worsen your symptoms. Foods that tickle the sweet tooth like white sugar, maple syrup and fructose, among others are among the worst contributors.

Nutrition Has a Connection With Depression

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish relieve depression. Foods rich in carbohydrates like rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrot juice, etc help to build up brain chemicals such as serotonin that elevates mood and promotes a feeling of well-being and satiety. Other healthy alternatives that can be consumed to make you feel better are:

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Evening primrose seeds

Wheat germ

Whole grains

Green vegetables

Herbs (like gingko biloba)

Siberian ginseng

Nuts

You can manage your depressive symptoms by eating healthily and making sure you work out frequently.