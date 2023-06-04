Home

Mental Health For Women: 8 Ways to Improve Mental Well-Being at Workplace

Mental health at workplace is equally important and working women must pay attention to their stress levels, mental health and work to nurture it better.

Mental health is subjective. It is subjective, personal and also sensitive. The state of mental health of an individual may differ from situation to situation. Be it home, work or social space, mental health too functions for different domains of life that we live and spend time in. Work realm is also a part of it. The stress to complete targets, social connection with colleagues etc are some aspects that may affect the mental well-being of a person. In the workplace, women often deal with juggling their professional and personal life differently than others. There is a said-unsaid pressure that a working woman may bear -juggling act of professional responsibilities, household duties, and caregiving obligations places a significant burden on women, potentially resulting in heightened stress levels and an increased risk of burnout as they navigate multiple roles.

The constant pressure of professional responsibilities, household duties, and caregiving obligations can create a perfect storm of stressors

How does Poor Mental Health Impacts Health?

Physically, stress can lead to a weakened immune system, making women more susceptible to illnesses and infections.

It can also contribute to digestive issues, headaches, and chronic pain.

Stress can practically have deleterious effects on most parts of your body.

Emotionally, stress can take a toll on mental health, leading to symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Additionally, prolonged exposure to high levels of stress can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular problems in the long run, such as high blood pressure and heart disease.

Stress can also disrupt sleep patterns, leading to sleep disturbances and fatigue.

Here are a few ways to improve mental health at work

Working women can incorporate various strategies into their daily lives to mitigate or reduce stress. Caregivers, families and women themselves together can create a an environment for nurturing a better mental health.

Recognizing and addressing the stress experienced by women in the workforce is of utmost importance. This acknowledgement plays a vital role in promoting their overall well-being, enabling them to maintain optimal mental capacity, resilience, and emotional balance. As a result, their productivity and efficiency in the workplace are enhanced, as individuals with sound mental health exhibit greater engagement, focus, and motivation. Effective time management techniques, such as prioritizing tasks and setting realistic goals, help create a sense of control and alleviate stress. Prioritizing self-care activities like exercise, meditation, mindfulness, deep breathing exercises and engaging in hobbies provides a healthy outlet for stress reduction. E Setting clear boundaries between work and personal life, learning to say no, and establishing realistic expectations contribute to a healthier work-life balance. Building a strong support network of friends, family, and colleagues provides emotional support and a sense of belonging. Effective communication helps ventilate needs and address stress due to conflicts.

Seeking support from a mental health professional is crucial if stress becomes overwhelming.

(With inputs from Dr Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director, India, International SOS)

