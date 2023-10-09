Home

Mental Health Risks: Can Sitting Longer Than 9 Hours Put You Through Depression?

Excessive sitting is a risk factor for a range of health issues. Here are 7 disadvantages how sitting for 8-9 hours can affect your mental and physical state.

Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns. Especially people who have sitting jobs tend to work in one place for more than 9 hours. According to research, people who continue to spend a high amount of time, sitting over a long period have several negative effects on their brain and overall health. The findings of the research were published in the journal, ‘Frontiers in Psychiatry.’ In this article, we will discuss how extended sitting has short and long-term effects on your health and body.

7 Ways How Excessive Sitting Can Impact Mental And Physical Health

Reduced Blood Flow: Sitting for extended periods can lead to reduced blood flow throughout your body, including your brain. This decreased circulation can impair the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to brain cells, potentially affecting cognitive function. Brain Fog: Sitting for too long can lead to feelings of mental fatigue and brain fog. Prolonged periods of inactivity can make it harder to concentrate, think clearly and stay alert. Increased Risk of Depression And Anxiety: Sedentary behaviour has been linked to an increased risk of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. Physical activity can stimulate the release of feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and endorphins, which help regulate mood. Impaired Memory: Some studies suggest that sitting for extended periods may be associated with impaired memory and cognitive decline. Staying physically active is essential for maintaining good brain health and cognitive function as you age. Altered Brain Structure: Prolonged sitting is associated with changes in brain structure. Research indicates that sedentary behaviour may lead to reductions in the thickness of the medical temporal lobe, a brain region important for memory. Increased Stress: Sitting for extended periods can lead to increased stress levels which can have detrimental effects on your brain and overall well-being. Obesity And Metabolic Issues: Sedentary behaviour is a significant contributor to obesity and metabolic problems such as insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. These conditions can have indirect effects on brain health, as they are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzehimers’s.

Any extended sitting-such as at a desk, behind a wheel or in front of a screen can be harmful. So, it’s important to indulge in any form of physical activity or stand and move for half an hour or so to maintain the perfect balance of your body.

