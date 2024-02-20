Home

Mental Health Tips: 5 Best Strategies to Boost Employee Wellbeing in Workplace

Here are a few strategies to create a supportive and healthy work environment for employees to enhance their well-being and overall productivity.

In the fast-paced corporate world, the importance of employee mental health is often underestimated. However, the repercussions of neglecting this crucial aspect of well-being can be severe, with significant financial implications for both individuals and companies. According to Inc., an employee grappling with mental health challenges can cost an employer around US $1,600 annually. Additionally, depression and anxiety cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year predominantly from reduced productivity, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The same WHO report also asserts that about 12 billion working days are lost every year to depression and anxiety alone.

According to Shumita Kakkar, Founder & COO, of United We Care, “The major factors that contribute to poor mental health at work include — excessive workload, long hours, inflexible hours; limited support from colleagues, unclear job roles, and discrimination, among others. The good news is that businesses can mitigate these issues through a few tried-and-tested methods. Open communication, stress management seminars, employee assistance programmes, empowerment initiatives, designated relaxation spaces, and fair workload distribution play pivotal roles in fostering a mentally healthy workplace. While investing time and effort in improving mental wellness in the workplace might require some doing, these can yield a plethora of benefits.”

TIPS FOR BOOSTING EMPLOYEE MENTAL WELLBEING

Here are five compelling reasons to prioritise employee mental health:

Enhanced Productivity and Performance: Employees who feel mentally supported are more likely to report increased focus, motivation, and productivity. A clear headspace translates into better work outcomes, benefiting both individuals and the company.

Reduced Absenteeism: A workplace that prioritises mental health creates a positive environment, fostering loyalty among employees. This, in turn, reduces absenteeism and curtails the costs associated with recruitment and training. Research shows that when employees feel healthy and their morale is high, they’re more motivated to come to work.

Increased Innovation and Creativity: A mentally well-supported workforce is more inclined to share ideas and think creatively. Nurturing a positive mental environment encourages innovation, driving the company forward in a competitive landscape. Employees with a clear head space are more aware and in tune with the company’s needs.

Cost Savings on Healthcare: Proactive measures, such as mental health awareness programmes and counselling services, can prevent the escalation of mental health issues among employees. By addressing concerns early on, companies can reduce healthcare costs and contribute to overall employee well-being.

Improved Employee Retention: Companies that prioritise mental health and provide resources for support demonstrate a commitment to their employees’ well-being. This nurtures a sense of loyalty and belonging among staff members, leading to higher employee retention rates. When employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to stay with the company for the long term, reducing turnover costs and ensuring continuity in the workforce.

Recognising the importance of employee mental health is not just a moral imperative but a strategic business decision.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.