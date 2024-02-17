Home

Health

Mental Health Tips: 5 Step Morning Routine to Lower Stress and Cortisol Levels

Mental Health Tips: 5 Step Morning Routine to Lower Stress and Cortisol Levels

High cortisol levels can have adverse effect on health. Therefor, following this morning routine regularly can help lower stress.

Mental Health Tips: 5 Step Morning Routine to Lower Stress and Cortisol Levels (Freepik)

Cortisol is a hormone that is naturally released in response to stress. High levels of cortisol over prolonged periods can have negative effects on health and well-being. Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. It plays a crucial role in the body’s stress response system, helping to regulate various physiological functions. However, when cortisol levels remain elevated for prolonged periods, it can have negative effects on health and well-being.

Trending Now

Establishing a morning routine that includes stress reduction techniques can help lower cortisol levels and promote a sense of calm and balance. Here’s a five-step morning routine that may help reduce cortisol levels:

You may like to read

5 STEP MORNING ROUTINE TO REDUCE STRESS

Mindful Breathing or Meditation: Start your morning with a few minutes of mindful breathing or meditation. Find a quiet space, sit comfortably, and focus on your breath. Take slow, deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth. This practice can help activate the relaxation response and reduce cortisol levels. Gentle Stretching or Yoga: Engage in gentle stretching or yoga to awaken your body and promote relaxation. Incorporate gentle movements and stretches that release tension in your muscles and promote flexibility. Pay attention to your body and move mindfully, focusing on the sensations and releasing any areas of tightness. Savour a Nutritious Breakfast: Prepare and enjoy a nutritious breakfast that includes foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Opt for whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid processed foods and added sugars that can contribute to inflammation and cortisol spikes. Eating a balanced meal in the morning can help stabilize blood sugar levels and support overall well-being. Practice Gratitude or Journaling: Take a few minutes to reflect on things you’re grateful for or engage in journaling. Write down a few things you appreciate or the positive aspects of your life. This practice can shift your focus to a positive mindset and reduce stress and cortisol levels. Engage in Light Physical Activity: Incorporate light physical activity such as a walk, gentle jog, or light exercise routine. Moving your body in the morning can help increase endorphin levels, which are natural mood boosters. It can also aid in stress reduction and cortisol regulation. Choose an activity that you enjoy and that suits your fitness level.

Remember, everyone’s needs and preferences are different, so feel free to customize this routine to suit your lifestyle. The key is to prioritize stress reduction techniques, mindfulness, and self-care in the morning to set a positive tone for the day and help reduce cortisol levels.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.