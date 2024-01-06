Home

Mental Health Tips: 5 Telltale SIGNS Your Stress Levels Need Attention

The body releases cortisol, a stress hormone, in response to stressors. Here are some prevalent indicators to watch for in cases of heightened stress.

In the hustle of life, we often take on too much work and forget to treat ourselves. Having high-stress hormones can have everlasting effects such as weight loss, hair loss, and anxiety issues. Taking care of your body is a must to ensure your overall well-being. The stress hormone named cortisol is produced when we take too much tension. As soon as our bodies detect stress, the adrenal glands in our bodies create and release cortisol into the bloodstream which increases heart rate and blood pressure. High levels of stress can hamper the overall functioning of your body, therefore, it is essential to recognise its symptoms.

5 SIGNS YOU ARE TAKING TOO MUCH STRESS

Digestive issues- It can be linked to an imbalance in cortisol, especially when chronic stress causes elevated cortisol levels over time. The intricate interaction between the brain, gut, and enteric nervous system explains the complex relationship between stress hormones. Decreased Appetite– Chronic stress and high levels of cortisol can lead to a decreased appetite. This hormone is released by the body as part of the “fight or flight” response to stress and it can lead to appetite suppression. Disturbance in sleep– The hormone cortisol is essential for maintaining the sleep-wake cycle, and fluctuations in its levels can affect how well a person sleeps. Cortisol has a diurnal cycle; it is higher in the morning to aid in waking the body and lower in the evening to encourage sleep. Weight Fluctuation- Stubborn weight gain or unexpected weight loss is one of the most common symptoms of a spike in stress hormones. Cortisol, a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands, is known to influence weight regulation in various ways. Mood Swings- Persistent feelings of anxiety and stress can cause instant change in your mood. The intricate relationship between the endocrine system and the nervous system can impact various aspects of mood and emotional regulation.

It’s important to note that while the acute stress response is normal in human beings, chronic exposure to elevated stress hormones can have negative effects on physical and mental health. If stress symptoms persist or become overwhelming, seeking support from healthcare professionals is advisable. You may like to read

