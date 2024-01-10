Home

Health

Mental Health to Digestion, 5 Reason to Eat Dates Regularly in Winter Season

Mental Health to Digestion, 5 Reason to Eat Dates Regularly in Winter Season

Dates or khajoor can serve several health benefits, and that is common knowledge. However, it can have added benefits when consumed in moderation during winters.

Mental Health to Digestion, 5 Reason to Eat Dates Regularly in Winter Season (Pexels)

Khajoor or dates is one of the favourite dry fruits consumed in India. Dates are cultivated all across the globe, more so in tropical regions. These maroon-brown delights are loaded with nutrients and can be a good addition to the winter special diet.

Trending Now

5 BENEFITS OF EATING DATES IN WINTER

Keeps You Warm: Dates provide heat to the body which is essential during the chilly months. Therefore, when consumed in moderation it can help to keep us cosy from inside and also serve other incredible health benefits. May Boost Brain Health: According to Healthline, eating dates can be helpful for cognitive function as well. The potential brain-boosting properties of dates have been attributed to their content of antioxidants known to reduce inflammation, including flavonoids. Pain Relief: Dates are said to have good magnesium content. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower the pain in joints. It is considered to be a good addition in diet for people living with arthritis. But, it is better to consult your doctor before making the changes in diet plans. Heart Health: Khajoor is rich in potassium and fibre. It further helps to reduce cholesterol levels which in turn lowers the risk of heart ailments. Boost Digestion: Dates have both soluble and insoluble fibre that is good for gut health. It aid in secretion of certain digestive enzymes that enable better absorption of nutrients. It also helps to enhance metabolism that is otherwise reduced during the winter season. Kajoor is also beneficial for bowel movements.

Dates are rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids. Antioxidants help protect the body against harmful free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. This can have positive effects on overall health, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain types of cancer. Dates can serve as a healthier alternative to refined sugar in various recipes. They add natural sweetness while providing additional nutrients and fiber.

You may like to read

It’s important to note that dates are high in calories and natural sugars, so they should be consumed in moderation, especially for individuals with diabetes or those watching their calorie intake. Additionally, as with any food, it’s best to consume dates as part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.