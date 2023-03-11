Home

Health

Too Much Stress? 5 Serious Effects of Intense Mental Strain on Physical Health

Too Much Stress? 5 Serious Effects of Intense Mental Strain on Physical Health

Stress is a natural reaction to life experiences but prolonged state of too much stress causes adverse effects on physical health.

Too Much Stress? 5 Effects on Physical Health Due to Intense Mental Strain (Freepik)

Stress Efects On Body: Late for work, exams on the corner, working out a career plan? One thing is often common amongst all these factors – release of stress hormone. From work, school, college, career, personal life to everything in between, getting stressed out has become too common. The pressures and complications from different aspects of life cumulatively put lot of stress on someone and sometimes these stress levels tend to becostress response doesn’t stop firing, and these stress levels stay elevated far longer than is necessary for survival, it can take a toll on your health.me more chornic. It had its effect both mentally and physically.

Stress hormones are released from the hypothalamus that also triggers the fight or flight response in the brain. The idea to respond in a stressful situation is what leads to adverse health effects.

You may like to read

Insomnia

Prolonged stress can cause insomnia. Stress full thoughts hinder a good nights sleep. Either a person is unable to fall asleep, or has a very erratic and disturbed sleep cycle.

High Blood Sugar

Stress hormones trigger releases of glucose into bloodstream which can put you at risk of type 2 diabetes. If you’re under chronic stress, your body may not be able to keep up with this extra glucose surge.

Risk Of Heart Attack

Under stress, your heart also pumps faster. Stress hormones cause your blood vessels to constrict and divert more oxygen to your muscles so you’ll have more strength to take action. But this also raises your blood pressure.

Stomach Ache

The rush of hormones, rapid breathing, and increased heart rate can also upset your digestive system. You’re more likely to have heartburn or acid reflux thanks to an increase in stomach acid. Prolonged stress can also lead to constipation and stomach ache.

Missed Periods

In women, too much stress can disturb the menstrual cycle. The hormones released due to stress can throw off your period cycle and in extreme cases can stop it all together.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.