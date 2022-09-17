Milk is the first food given to the baby, and since then it becomes an essential part of the diet. It is considered beneficial for its exceptional nutritional properties. However, Should you start your day with milk is a hotly debated topic. Well, Ayurveda answers should you have milk on an empty stomach and what is the right time to have it?Also Read - India: From A Milk Deficit Country To World's Largest Producer

SHOULD YOU START YOU DAY WITH MILK?

Most people start their day with the milk and it continues as the body gets addicted of consuming it daily. It can undoubtedly give a perfect start to the day, but most experts have a contrary opinion on it. Also Read - Retail Inflation Rises To 7% In August From 6.71 Per Cent In July Over High Food Prices

Beginning your day with a glass of milk and cereal becomes a very heavy meal. As per Ayurveda, if you feel to start your morning with something light than avoid consuming milk. Having milk empty stomach causes more harm than good. It increases the insulin level of the body and is not beneficial for the clear skin. Also Read - Health Tips: Consumption Of These Spices From Your Kitchen Can Prevent Cancer | Watch Video

According to experts, it is not a good idea to enforce a heavy task on the digestive system, as it has to face a lot of difficulty in digesting a heavy meal and causes stomach aches. Having milk on an empty stomach can lead to gastric issues, acidity, bloating, stomach cramps and vomiting.

WHAT IS THE BEST TIME TO DRINK MILK?

As per Ayurveda, the best time to drink milk is in the evening. This is because, Milk is quite easy to digest and keeps your stomach full for a longer time. It also helps in rejuvenating your body, while you are resting. It is believed that drinking milk in the morning may cause heaviness, whereas drinking it in the evening helps in sleep and nerve relaxation.