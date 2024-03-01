Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Dies at 28 After Long Battle With Cancer: Know 5 Risk Factors That Put Young Women at Risk

Home

Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma has passed away at the age of 28 due to a Phyllodes tumour. Here's all you need to know about this aggressive form of breast cancer, its causes, symptoms and diagnosis in young women.

Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma has passed away at the age of 28 after battling breast cancer for the last two years. She was hospitalised on February 22 and was put on ventilator support. However, her health continued to deteriorate, and it became untenable to continue chemotherapy. Earlier this week, Chakma’s close friend and Miss India 2017 runner-up Priyanka Kumari shared her medical report to raise funds for her treatment.

Rinku Chakma’s untimely demise is a result of cancer which she was fighting for two, years. As reported by Femina, the former Miss Tripura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She was taken to the Max Hospital Saket’s ICU on February 22, 2024. Her condition was critical and therefore she was put on ventilator support. However, her lungs were almost non-functioning due to which her health condition worsened even more.

In January, the former Miss India Tripura wrote about her long battle with cancer on Instagram. “I was diagnosed with Malignant phyllodes tumour (breast cancer in 2022). After I had my first surgery, it metastasised into my lungs and now in my head (brain tumour). My brain surgery is still pending as it’s already widespread all my right side of my body till my lungs, and it will only be possible if I heal with chemotherapy first with just 30% hope,” she wrote.

What is Malignant Phyllodes Tumour?

According to American Cancer Society, “Phyllodes tumours (or phylloides tumors) are rare breast tumours that start in the connective (stromal) tissue of the breast, not the ducts or glands (which is where most breast cancers start). Most phyllodes tumours are benign and only a small number are malignant (cancer).”

Causes of Phyllodes Tumour

According to Medical News Today, “Experts do not know the exact causes of phyllodes tumours. A hormone imbalance may play a role, and certain factors may increase a person’s risk”

trauma

pregnancy

Increased estrogen activity

lactation

Symptoms

The most common sign of a phyllodes tumour is a breast lump that is easy to feel and stretches the skin. This type of tumour is not usually painful. Some people may notice a bloody nipple discharge, but nipple inversion and ulceration, or bloody sores, are uncommon.

Treatment

The aggressive malignant phyllodes tumours can catch young women by surprise and grow rapidly increasing the risk of mortality in them. Regular monitoring and the right guidance from a health professional are necessary to treat the severe condition.

