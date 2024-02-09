Home

Monkey Fever: Who is More at Risk and How to Stay Safe Amid Rising Cases?

Monkey fever is a dreadful disease that has killed two people in Karnataka. Check out its symptoms, risks, and prevention measures.

Monkey Fever: Symptoms, Risk Factors and Prevention Measures

You must be wondering what is monkey fever. It is a dangerous infection that is also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD.) This viral hemorrhagic fever has gripped the people in India and this disease has claimed the lives of two people in Karnataka. Monkey fever is a virus that spreads through the bites of infected ticks and rodents. Humans are getting affected by this dangerous virus through tick bites or contact with infected animals. Common symptoms of monkey fever include headache, muscle pain, vomiting, fever and more. To protect yourself from this dreadful virus, incorporate these precautions in your everyday life.

What are the symptoms of Monkey Fever?

The most common sign of Monkey fever is feeling cold with a severe pounding headache. The disease causes abrupt chills and high fever in the starting. The visible symptoms of this virus usually appear after 2 to 7 days of infection. The fever usually lasts for 12 days or more with little bleeding from the nose, throat, gums and even the intestine. In severe cases, it can cause bleeding in the lungs or loss of blood in the intestines, leading to death.

Who is at Higher Risk of Monkey Fever?

Monkey fever is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic disease, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD.) This virus puts pregnant women, children and people with weak immune systems at higher risk of getting infected. People who are suffering from monkey fever need full care from health professionals. Infection with this virus occurs through tick bites or by coming in contact with an infected animal like a monkey. However, no person-to-person infection has been found so far,

How Can We Prevent Monkey Fever?

A vaccine has been found for this dreadful infection that is used in endemic areas of India. It involves other preventive strategies as well like using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing in tick-infested areas, and avoiding contact with any infected animals. Having a strong and healthy immune system is less prone to any kind of disease. So, keep a healthy diet with an abundance of nutrients and antioxidants to stay strong and away from monkey fever.

Hygiene is also one of the most important preventive measures that helps you in staying away from any kind of infection. Try to avoid direct contact with monkeys and their habitat. Make sure to perform thorough tick checks on everyone living in your family. Ticks are usually found in hard-to-spot areas such as the scalp, groin, and armpits. So, make sure to go through every part of your body.

