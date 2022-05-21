Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is similar to smallpox in humans. It was first found in 1958 in study monkeys. Monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970. The disease is mostly found in tropical rainforests in Central and West Africa, although it can also be found in other parts of the world.Also Read - SII's Covid Vaccine Covovax Now Available for 12-17 Age Group at Private Centres

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Recent breakouts of the monkeypox virus have sparked widespread alarm. It's critical to raise awareness about the illness during times like these to prevent it from spreading. According to WHO, "The recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries. "There are about 80 confirmed cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands,".

How does Monkey pox spread?

When people come into close personal contact with an infected animal, particularly one that is sick or dead, the virus leaps. This includes contact with meat or blood; the WHO recommends that all meat be fully cooked before consumption in countries where the virus is prevalent or spreading.

Monkeypox can also be transmitted from person to person; you can catch it if you come into close personal contact with an infected person. Clothing, blankets, and towels, as well as things such as dining utensils/dishes, can all be infected with the virus through contact with an infected individual.

What are the symptoms of Monkey Pox?

Fever, muscle aches, strong headaches, enlarged lymph nodes, skin rashes or lesions, low energy, and back discomfort are all signs of monkeypox. A rash with raised bumps appears after one to three days. The rash usually begins on your face and extends to other regions of the body, including the palms and soles of your feet. The rash appears as flat, red bumps at first. Blisters form from the lumps, which fill with pus. The blisters crust over and fall off after a few days.

Are Monkey pox and Chicken pox related?

Monkeypox is an uncommon condition that can be misdiagnosed as chickenpox or syphilis. Monkeypox, like chickenpox, causes a rash with small patches packed with fluid that become scabby and can scar. On the other hand, Monkeypox belongs to a different family of viruses than chickenpox. The virus is related to the smallpox virus that used to infect people. The World Health Organization declared smallpox to have entirely eradicated in 1980. The primary difference between monkeypox and smallpox is that monkeypox induces lymph node swelling. A rash appears all over the body, including the palms, soles of the feet, and inside of the mouth. Monkeypox symptoms usually occur between five and 21 days of infection and clears up within two to four weeks.

Is there any vaccine for Monkey Pox?

Monkeypox treatment has been approved using an antiviral intended to treat smallpox (tecovirimat, sold as TPOXX). Other vaccines for smallpox may provide limited protection since both diseases are from the same family. People vaccinated against smallpox will have some protection against monkeypox.

People below the 40-50 age group are unlikely to have been inoculated against smallpox since vaccination ended back in 1980, the WHO said. (With inputs from WHO)