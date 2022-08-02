New Delhi: In a matter of rising concern, health experts said that Monkeypox cases are spreading unchecked in India, and the stigma attached to the disease is likely hindering the testing process in the country. India has so far reported six confirmed cases — three in Kerala, two in Delhi and one in Karnataka. However, many cases may be spreading unchecked in the country, Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman of IMA’s national task force on Covid-19, told news agency IANS.Also Read - Rajasthan Monkeypox Scare: First Suspected Case Of Virus Reported, Sample Sent to Pune

“Many more cases are expected in India. Imagine that the current outbreak of monkeypox is like a large tree that is growing underneath the Earth’s surface. You can’t see it over the soil but it’s spreading unchecked under the surface,” Jayadevan said. The monkeypox outbreak, which was first reported in May, has now spread to 78 countries with more than 18,000 cases, according to the World Health Organization’s last update issued on July 28. Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Karnataka Issues Circular, Asks Districts To Enhance Surveillance | Details Inside

Jayadevan said that while spillovers to the general population, such as women and children, are “extremely rare”, there’s a vast network where the virus is spreading, “which is mainly men who have sex with men and also have multiple partners”. While the chance of a super spreader event, like in Europe, is comparatively “small in India”, the network “is more covert” here. Also Read - 2nd Monkeypox Case in Delhi: Nigerian Man With No Recent Foreign Travel History Tests Positive For Virus

Stigma not letting people get tested

According to Ishwar Gilada, an infectious disease expert, the stigma attached to the name of the disease is acting as a great barrier for people to come forward for testing. “The moment a suspect case of monkeypox approaches the doctors, they will ask ‘have you done any monkey tricks? Where did you get this disease from?’,” Gilada told IANS. “Secondly, there’s always a stigma associated with sexual transmission. We are seeing that with other sexually transmitted diseases (STD) like HIV,” he added.

Monkeypox not an STD yet

Although 98 per cent of monkeypox cases to date are seen among gay or bisexual men, it has not yet been classified as an STD. It is because, “technically speaking, it can be sexual contact or through any substantial physical contact like what happens during a massage”, Jayadevan said. He explained that to define monkeypox as an STD, it “has to be exclusively transmitted via the act of sex like gonorrhoea, chlamydia”. And if classified so, “people will think the virus spreads only via sexual act, and might not take all the other necessary contact precautions”.

‘Ramp up testing like Covid-19’

Gilada suggested “the government to ramp up testing” like it did during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We must have our own testing kits to help people test themselves, which will also help curb the cases,” he told IANS.

Currently, 15 of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) are conducting preliminary tests for monkeypox infection.

The VDRL conducts an RT-PCR test looks for orthopoxviruses — a family of viruses, including monkeypox, cowpox, buffalopox, and the eradicated smallpox.

The samples are simultaneously confirmed via RT-PCR to specifically detect monkeypox virus at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

No mass vaccination

Mass vaccination has not been recommended, only at-risk populations are being given smallpox doses. But as during the pandemic, vaccines are limited to rich countries like the US, the UK and Canada and some in Europe.

Opportunity for Indian pharma companies

The ICMR, meanwhile, has issued an open call for monkeypox vaccine development proposals from commercial businesses to safeguard those most at risk. Gilada said this is again an opportunity for Indian pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines not only for Indian citizens, but also for the global population.

(With inputs from IANS)