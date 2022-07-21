Monkeypox cases across India are rising rapidly. Monkeypox infection is not showing signs of slowing down and is on track to hit 100,000 cases by August as per an earlier forecast, top US epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding warned. Recently, Kerala registered India’s second case of monkeypox, Health Minister Veena George told a news agency.Also Read - 2-Year-Old Admitted in Andhra Hospital For Monkeypox Symptoms Tests Negative For Virus

The symptoms of monkeypox are mild and can last for about 2-3 weeks, patients may suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. “A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off,” according to a report by IANS. Also Read - Monkeypox Not A Global Health Emergency Yet: WHO

If you have been diagnosed with Monkeypox, then you should have a balanced diet, rest and increase your fluid intake. Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares 5 foods you must add to your recovery diet. Also Read - WHO Says Monkeypox Outbreak 'Unusual, Concerning', To Decide Soon If It Represents Global Health Emergency

Mint

Mint is a classic remedy for a variety of diseases. Menthol, one of its primary compounds, helps relax muscles and the digestive tract. It is also helpful in treating common respiratory ailments like sinus infections, coughs, congestion, and asthma.

Dishes: Salads, fruit salads, chutneys, curries, soups etc.

Bay leaves

Indian bay leaves offer anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, diuretic, and digestive properties. For many years, they have been used to treat diseases like coughs, flu and asthma. They also prevent and ease digestive issues like diarrhoea, gas and nausea. Like the bay laurel, the Indian bay leaf also contains a substance called eugenol, a compound used as a mild pain reliever and antiseptic.

Fresh basil

Fresh basil is a nutritional dynamo with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant powers that boost the immune system and soothe headaches. The tasty herb has been shown to reduce common cold and flu symptoms.

Selenium

Selenium is an essential nutrient that gives protection from oxidative damage and infection. It is a powerful antioxidant that fights oxidative stress and helps defends your body from infections.

Sources: Brazil nuts, eggs, seafood, chicken, fish, shellfish, etc

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has health benefits as it helps the immune system by supporting various cellular functions. It also supports epithelial barrier function against pathogens and promotes the oxidant scavenging activity of the skin.

It is highly recommended to include vitamin c rich food in your diet like amla, lemon, cherries, guava, grapes, orange, sweet lime, papaya, pineapple etc.