Monkeypox In India: After the death of a 22-year-old man in Kerala's Thrissur, the Monkeypox virus has created fear and havoc among people. After reaching Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the man Hafeez who had contracted monkeypox failed to report to any health facility for five days and even played football at a local ground. On July 27, he collapsed and was taken to a local clinic and from there he was moved to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He succumbed to the infection on July 30 with encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Since then, the health officials are on their toes to find out if any information was withheld. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who hails from Trissur, said so far 21 people have been identified as primary contacts and have been isolated.

In such a case, Can Flyers Contract Monkeypox if They Are On the Same Flight With Infected Person?

Chances are minimal because of the way the virus is transmitted. It is said that the virus spread through close contact of any kind, including through kissing, touching, oral and penetrative vaginal or anal sex with someone who has the symptoms.

Rashes, body fluids (such as fluids, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are particularly infectious, according to the WHO. Ulcers, lesions or sores can also be infectious since the virus can be spread through saliva. Contact with objects that have been in contact with the infected person – such as clothing, bedding, towels – or objects such as eating utensils could also be a source of infection.

Dr Manoj Sharma, Director, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine. Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, said, “Monkeypox spreads through close intimate contact during intercourse. It can spread through oral, vaginal, and anal sex including touching the genitals of an infected person.

How can it be prevented?

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr R Gangakhedkar, former Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asserted that sexual activities should be avoided with partners who are unknown or not regular.