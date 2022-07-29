New Delhi: Even as monkeypox cases spiked globally, experts across the world are keeping a close eye on the disease. The current monkeypox outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus, and it’s been designated a global emergency. So far, officials say, all evidence indicates that the disease has spread mainly through networks of men who have sex with men. More new symptoms have emerged of the monkeypox disease that have raised concerns over the infection.Also Read - Monkeypox Strain In India Different From 'Super-spreaders' In Europe: ICMR-NIV Report

According to the British Medical Journal, experts have observed “new clinical course to the disease” (new symptoms). Penile oedema (which is mainly painless and non-tender swelling of the penis) and rectal pain have been identified as the “new clinical course to the disease” as per the journal, Hindustan Times reported.

Monkeypox: New symptoms

Rectal pain

Penile oedema

Monkeypox: Common symptoms

Fever

Headache

Rashes

Sore throat

Cough

Swollen lymph nodes

How monkeypox spreads

The head of the World Health Organization advised men at risk for monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment”. But this is a complicated outbreak that may shift in how it spreads and which population groups are most affected.

There is also debate about whether monkeypox should be called a sexually transmitted disease, with some critics complaining that the term creates a stigma and could be used to vilify gay and bisexual men. Monkeypox can spread in nonsexual ways too, and it’s not enough to use condoms or other typical measures for stopping STDs, Inglesby and other experts say.

The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre, stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.