Since the first case of Monkeypox was discovered in Africa, since then, several cases have been identified in various parts of the world, including United States, Canada, and Australia. Its spread has become a source of concern because the virus was previously only detected in Africa but is now spreading rapidly.

As the world struggles with coronavirus (COVID-19) and its consequences, global concerns have been raised about the recent increase in rare monkeypox virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed several cases of Monkey Pox in 15 countries, warning that the infection is likely to spread in more countries. Now, that India has also become prone to this virus. In Delhi, a 34-year-old man tested positive. Since, then the authorities have risen its concern and has spread awareness. Although, there is something similar to what we already know is smallpox. But Is it similar to Monkeypox or not, lets find out.

Monkeypox and Smallpox- Similarity

Monkeypox is a disease related to smallpox that causes a distinct bumpy rash, fever, sore muscles, and a headache. It is a zoonotic disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans. It is caused by the Orthopox virus, which is similar to smallpox but usually less severe. Because of the sudden increase in cases across Europe and other countries, researchers are looking for other possible modes of transmission in addition to skin-to-skin contact. As per health experts, monkey pox can be cured in three weeks. The incubation period is slightly longer than that of small pox, ranging from 5 to 21 days.

Monkeypox and Smallpox- Difference

The symptoms of monkeypox are very similar to those of smallpox, making differentiation difficult. Monkey blisters are typically larger than Smallpox blisters. The lesions typically last a week to three weeks, necessitating isolation until the last of the skin lesions dry up, fall off, and heal. The main distinction between monkeypox and smallpox is that, in addition to flu-like symptoms, monkeypox causes enlargement of the body’s lymph nodes or glands.

Monkeypox and Smallpox- Transmission

Smallpox is highly contagious, which means it spreads from person to person. It can also be transmitted through contact with an infected person. Monkeypox can be passed from animal to human and human to human. This occurs when you come into contact of an infected person, the virus can spread through airborne droplets.