With over 20 countries reporting monkeypox cases, people are concerned about its spread and transmission as they continue to protect themselves against the ongoing Covid-19 scare. So far, the number of monkeypox infections has surpassed 200 cases worldwide, raising concerns. As more cases of monkeypox are reported around the world, a slew of myths emerge, clouding people’s understanding of the disease. So, here are some myths and facts about monkeypox that you should be aware of.Also Read - Monkeypox in India LIVE: First Patient from Kerala Recovers; 2 More Suspected Cases Reported in Andhra and Karnataka

Common Myths And Facts About Monkeypox Infection

Myth 1: Monkeypox is a new virus Also Read - New York Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak In City

Fact: The monkeypox virus is an old virus that is prevalent in African countries. Also Read - US Monkeypox Cases Spike To 5,189

Myth 2: Smallpox vaccination provides no protection.

Fact: Prior to smallpox, vaccination was shown to provide up to 85% protection, but this has not been studied for current cases.

Myth 3: A person infected with Monkeypox does not have to be isolated.

Fact: Infected individuals can easily spread the infection to others. Because airborne droplets carrying the Monkeypox virus are heavier than covid-19 and cannot travel long distances, it is recommended to stay in an isolated room wearing all safety clothing.

Myth 4: There is no available treatment.

Fact: In most cases, a monkeypox virus infection is self-limiting. Lesions usually heal on their own within 21 days. Monkeypox treatment is mostly supportive, consisting of fever and pain relief with paracetamol or other NSAIDs, nutrition support, skincare, eye care, and respiratory support.

Myth 5: Monkeypox is similar to smallpox and chickenpox

Fact: Though it resembles smallpox and chickenpox, monkeypox infection is not the same as these two infections. Aside from the fact that the symptoms of monkeypox infection are painful, another distinguishing feature of this infection is that it causes the lymph nodes to swell.