Sydney/New Delhi: Sexual intimacy has been found to be the most likely cause of transmission in 95 per cent of monkeypox cases, a global case study series from across 16 countries has revealed. However, the virus can be transmitted by any close physical contact through large respiratory droplets and potentially through clothing and other surfaces, said researchers at Queen Mary University of London.

The study included 528 infections diagnosed between April 27 and June 24, 2022, at 43 sites in 16 countries. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), showed 95 per cent of the persons presented with a rash (with 64 per cent having less than 10 lesions), 73 per cent had anogenital lesions, and 41 per cent had mucosal lesions (with 54 having a single genital lesion). Also Read - Third Monkeypox Case Detected in Kerala's Mallapuram, Alert Sounded

Here are the major findings of the study:

Overall, 98 per cent of the persons with infection were gay or bisexual men, 75 per cent were white, and 41 per cent had human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Common systemic features preceding the rash included fever (62 per cent), lethargy (41 per cent), myalgia (31 per cent), and headache (27 per cent); lymphadenopathy — swelling of lymph nodes — was also common (reported in 56 per cent).

Concomitant sexually transmitted infections were reported in 109 of 377 persons (29 per cent) who were tested.

Among the 23 persons with a clear exposure history, the median incubation period was 7 days.

Monkeypox virus DNA was detected in 29 of the 32 persons in whom seminal fluid was analysed.

New clinical symptoms identified in monkeypox patients

The study also identified new clinical symptoms in people with monkeypox, not recognised in its current medical definitions. These symptoms include single genital lesions and sores on the mouth or anus. These symptoms are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis or herpes and can easily lead to misdiagnosis. In some people, anal and oral symptoms have led to people being admitted to hospital for management of pain and difficulties swallowing. It’s important that these new clinical symptoms be recognised and healthcare professionals be educated on how to identify and manage the disease – misdiagnosis can slow detection and thus hinder efforts to control the spread of the virus, the team said. These findings will improve future diagnosis, help to slow the spread of infection and help the international community prioritise the limited global supply of monkeypox vaccines and treatments to communities most at risk, the researchers added.

(With inputs from IANS)