New Delhi: Monkeypox virus can remain on several household items including couches, blankets, coffee machine, computer mouse and others, according to a recent study by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two monkeypox patients claimed they had disinfected surfaces and washed their hands several times but researches found the virus on “70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and light switch”, CDC said as per a report by Bloomberg.

However, “no live virus” was found on any of the items or surfaces, the CDC said. As per the study, disinfecting surfaces and items can lower the risk of contamination at home.

Monkeypox symptoms at glance

Fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps are few of the common symptoms in monkeypox patients. The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

Fever

Body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Pimple-like bumps/rashes

Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs

Health officials warned people infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus, The Associated Press reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the US. But it gained new attention after a report from France, published last week in the medical journal Lancet, about an Italian greyhound that caught the virus.

The dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners and wound up with lesions and other symptoms. The greyhound later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.

Monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, which can spread the virus to humans. But the authors called it the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.

(With inputs from AP)