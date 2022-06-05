New Delhi: With the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in several countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) shared key measures to stop the spread of the disease. So far, over 700 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide. Monkeypox is known to spread when there is close physical contact with an infected person, their clothing or bedsheets.Also Read - Monkeypox Scare In Ghaziabad: What Do We Know So Far | Should India Worry?

The five key measures to stop the spread of monkeypox and deal with the disease as per the WHO are:

about monkeypox is about and what it isn’t and we have to expand surveillance,” a WHO official said. “The second is to stop human-to-human transmission of monkeypox – We can do this in the non-endemic countries And this is very critical as we are in a situation where we can use public health tools of early identification; isolation of cases, supported isolation cases, talking with communities and listening to communities, and engaging with communities to be a part of the solution,” the official said.

"Fourth is to utilise countermeasures -There are antivirals and vaccines but we have to utilize these appropriately for those who are most at risk in an equitable fashion," the WHO official said. "Lastly, overarching is to advance our understanding of what monkeypox is. So we are going to have a big global meeting to discuss R&D, research, from everything from epidemiology, all the way through diagnostic, therapeutic and vaccine."

What is monkeypox

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms. After smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, countries suspended their mass immunization programs, a move that some experts believe may be helping monkeypox spread now, since there is now little widespread immunity to related diseases. Smallpox vaccines are also protective against monkeypox.