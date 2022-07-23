The monsoon season has to be one of the most enticing and enjoyable seasons of all. Delighted by the special cool winds and minute droplets of rainwater. However, people continue to suffer from the negative effects of the monsoon season, particularly breathing issues and chronic asthma. “Our airways may narrow, swell, and create additional mucus if you have asthma. This may make breathing challenging and cause coughing, wheezing when you exhale, and shortness of breath. An Asthma attack is the episode in which bands of muscle surrounding the airways are triggered to tighten. This tightening is called bronchospasm” said by Dr. Preet Pal Thakur.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Crocodiles Spotted In Residential Areas in Vadodara. Watch Viral Video

The monsoon season brings with it a slew of seasonal diseases such as the common cold, flu, typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis A. Asthmatic patients frequently have asthma attacks on cold, humid, and rainy days. Also Read - Monsoon Getaways: Enjoy Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish At These 5 Perfect Monsoon Destinations In India

In What Ways Does Monsoon Worsen Asthma?

Increased pollen counts : Rain brings in pollen, as the number of pollen increase in the environment it may trigger an asthma attack. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat: CM Holds Review Meeting; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today

Inadequate sun exposure: We get less sunlight during the monsoon, resulting in vitamin D deficiency. As a result it can affect asthmatic patients adversely.

Allergens and viral infection: Viruses, bacteria, dust and mites increases during rainy season. However, this raises the possibility of allergies and asthma attacks. Untreated cold and flu are widespread during monsoon which makes it hard for asthma patients to live a normal life.

Humidity: Humidity levels rise in the air as a result of the persistent rain and lack of sunshine. Mold and fungus thrive in damp dwellings, which raises the risk of developing asthma and other respiratory conditions.

How To Manage Asthma During Monsoon?