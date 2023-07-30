Home

Health

Monsoon And Diabetes: How to Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels During Rainy Season? 5 Tips to Follow

Monsoon And Diabetes: How to Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels During Rainy Season? 5 Tips to Follow

During monsoon, diabetic patients are susceptible to various types of infections, which can attack their immune system.

Monsoon And Diabetes: How to Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels During Rainy Season? 5 Tips to Follow

Monsoon And Diabetes: None of us can resist piping hot foods when it starts to rain outside. However, the monsoon is the time of year when those who have diabetes must exercise the greatest caution. Even while it seems like the monsoon season is really pleasant, it also brings a lot of diseases, infections, and other health problems. Did you know that your immunity may be compromised by diabetes? As a result, persons with diabetes should avoid eating outside to reduce their risk of contracting waterborne infections, even if it could be alluring to visit your neighbourhood street seller. Limit yourself to home-cooked meals that are immune-boosting and dietary sources of antioxidants.

HOW TO MANAGE YOUR DIABETES DURING MONSOON?

Take Care of Your Feet: Your feet may be in danger if you have diabetes. Serious repercussions can result from even a tiny cut. Poor blood circulation is a result of high blood sugar. Your feet’s nerves may be harmed as a result. This disorder is known as neuropathy. Take Care of Your Eyes: Monsoon season is a certain time for eye infections, especially if you have a medical condition. Avoid touching your eyes with filthy hands and constantly wash your hands to prevent eye infections. Eat a Balanced Meal: Diabetic people need to be cautious about what they eat and drink at this time of year. Eat only home-cooked meals, please. You may be certain of the cleanliness, excellence, and nutritious content of your food in this way. ingest immunity-boosting foods. Stay Hydrated: Even though there is water around during the monsoons, your body doesn’t necessarily hydrate itself. Dehydration can result from the Indian monsoons’ hallmark combination of humidity and heat. People with diabetes need to make sure they are drinking enough water. You can substitute drinking coconut water. Engage in Regular Exercises: During monsoons, you could feel like spending most of your time in bed. Diabetes patients need to stay active and follow a regular exercise schedule. Regular exercise can lower your risk of heart disease, lower blood sugar levels, and increase insulin sensitivity, allowing you to manage diabetes at home.

By following this lifestyle advice, frequently checking your blood sugar levels, and maintaining suitable hygiene practices, you may keep your diabetes under surveillance, enjoy the rainy season, and keep up good cleaning standards.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES