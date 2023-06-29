Home

Health

Monsoon Diet: 7 Foods to Add in Every Day Meal to Combat Rainy Season Infections

Monsoon Diet: 7 Foods to Add in Every Day Meal to Combat Rainy Season Infections

Monsoon comes bearing several waterborne diseases and gives the space for bacteria and fungus to thrive in humid weather. Hence, it is imperative to raise guards and include the right seasonal foods for the monsoon meal plate.

Your monsoon diet should have these fruits and veggies to fight infections (Freepik)

Every day raindrops slide on the window panes. With an earthy smell and windy days, we know monsoons are here. But, they don’t come alone with just water and wind, do they? They have other entailments like waterborne diseases, fungal infections etc. Now that we know what maybe coming, it is on us to raise our guards and try to steer clear of infections. While there are several tips and tricks to stay fit during monsoon, one is to have a certain dietary routine. Yes, we all know healthy diet is always important. No surprises there. But, how can we make our monsoon meal plates different?

Here are few fruits and vegetables that can help boost immune function and make for a rather tasty meal to enjoy during rainy season.

You may like to read

Monsoon Diet: 7 Foods to Eat Daily During Rainy Season

Vitamin C Food: Food rich in vitamin C has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help to fight against infection. Beetroot: Colour your meal plate deep red by adding beetroot. It helps to reduce inflammation, has rich vitamins, minerals, and potassium. It can be consumed in form of raw or cooked veggie or inform of juice as well. Jamun – Jamun is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help strengthen immunity and increase stamina of your body. Jamun is also rich in astringent properties which protect the skin during the monsoon season. Probiotics – Include probiotics like curd, buttermilk, kefir, pickled vegetables to make your gut flora healthy. These help boost the growth of good bacteria in the gut, that helps fight the bad bacteria or the disease-causing bacteria. Ghee- Come monsoon and gut problems are there. So, if your guts are causing you problems then ghee will help. Ghee stimulates the digestive juices and helps your body absorb nutrients. It also eases constipation by smoothening colon muscles and increasing their contractility. Further, butyrate acid in ghee is anti-inflammatory, and is effective in curbing gut inflammation Sprouts – Sprouts are good for your health and they should be included in your diet especially during monsoon. Not only do protein-rich sprouts make for a healthy breakfast or snack, but they also boost your immune system, thus helping your body to fight germs. Turmeric milk- Turmeric is a miracle herb. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being. So, drink a glass of warm turmeric milk every night before hitting the bed to stay fit during the monsoon.

This rainy season, enjoy a few colours and taste of these fruits and veggies to stay and fit and healthy!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.