Monsoon Diet: 7 Immunity-Boosting Vegetables You Must Eat During Rains

Here we bring you a list of 7 vegetables that'll help you stay fit during monsoon.

Do you tend to fall sick frequently during monsoon? If yes, then this could be a sign of a weak immune system. Especially, during monsoon season there are various harmful viruses lurking out there, that are transmissible. And on top, if you prefer to eat outside, it further adds to the problem. That’s why it’s often advisable to eat home-cooked food, it’s healthy, fresh and highly nutritious. So, today we will bring you the list of seven such vegetables that’ll help you to stay healthy and strengthen your immunity during monsoon.

Include These 7 Essential Vegetables to Boost Immunity During Monsoon

1. Garlic: Garlic has a powerful bioactive compound called allicin which has medicinal traits and improves your body’s response to infections like cold and flu. Add it to your soups, stews, and curries for an extra health boost.

2. Turmeric: This golden spice contains curcumin (a compound which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties). Turmeric has antiseptic, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which triggers immune system naturally and combats infections. Drinking turmeric milk or adding turmeric powder to your daily meal is an excellent way to boost our overall health.

3. Bitter Vegetables: Bitter gourd, fenugreek leaves and neem have a bitter taste that can help you protect from severe infections.

4. Soups and stews: A hot bowl of soup or stew made from fresh veggies and spices will feel very comforting on a rainy day. It is also packed with nutrients and is always a better choice than munching on samosas and pakodas.

5. Herbal teas: Teas are rich in antioxidants which help boost immunity. Tulsi-ginger tea will help keep body warm and stay away from cold and flu.

6. Vitamin C rich fruits and veggies: Include amla, lemon, oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, spinach and broccoli in your diet. Vitamin C helps fight infections, eases digestion as well as strengthens immunity during monsoon.

7. Okra: Okra, also known as lady finger or Bhindi, is another immunity-boosting vegetable that you must include in your diet. It is packed with essential vitamins such as vitamin A, C and calcium that helps ward off harmful bacteria.

Remember to practice good hygiene and food safety measures during this season to avoid foodborne illnesses. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, cook food properly, and avoid eating street food or raw foods from unreliable sources. With these dietary additions and precautions, you can make the most of the monsoon while keeping yourself healthy.

