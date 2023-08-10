Home

Health

Monsoon Flu: How to Protect Your Children From The Seasonal Infection? 3 Tips to Follow

Monsoon Flu: How to Protect Your Children From The Seasonal Infection? 3 Tips to Follow

Inconsistencies in your child's immune levels may be managed by proper diet, however, rainfall is unexpected and its severity can alter in the span of a single blink of an eye.

Monsoon Flu: How to Protect Your Children From The Seasonal Infection? 3 Tips to Follow

It’s likely that you are reading this while stealing looks out of a window, where the breeze is soothing and cool, and where there are occasional drizzles and downpours, while your children are playing inside. Although the monsoon season may be soothing and restful, it also brings with it the risk of seasonal and viral diseases, which are more common among youngsters. Dr Ganesh Kadhe, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for Abbott’s Nutrition division shares three recommendations with IANS to boost your child’s health and immunity this upcoming flu season.

Trending Now

1. Prioritise Immunity Over Everything

A robust immune system is the first step towards preventing the flu. A diet rich in foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein offers immune-rich ingredients which provide the building blocks the body needs for vigorous defences. Setting a regular bedtime is especially important because lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, making children more susceptible to illnesses like the cold and flu.

Vitamin A-rich foods can aid proper immune system function. Some excellent sources of vitamin A include everyday diet. Some food sources rich in vitamin A include orange and red vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and red peppers, as well as fruits like cantaloupe, apricots, and mangoes. Certain types of fish and dairy products also contain vitamin A.

Vitamin C is well-known as an immune system booster. Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits, along with strawberries, kiwi, tomatoes, and various vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and kale, are abundant sources of this vital nutrient

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that supports a strong immune system. Nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, and peanuts, along with their butter and oils, as well as sunflower seeds, wheat germ, and fortified foods like breakfast cereals and fruit juices, are excellent sources of vitamin E.

2. Encourage Movement

Physical activity offers numerous benefits for children, including improved immune health, better sleep, and enhanced learning. Engage your child in online exercise classes or arrange playdates with their peers to promote movement and active play.

3. Destress And Try New Activities

Stress can weaken the immune system. Help your child unwind by curling up with a story, listening to a podcast or trying activities together like cooking. Engaging in culinary activities with your children not only strengthens your bond but also enhances their nutritional intake.

Encourage your little ones to create snacks to support their immune system, such as combining vitamin C-rich strawberries with yoghurt or spreading vitamin E-packed peanut butter on crackers.

For older children, you can involve them in preparing high-protein scrambled eggs or French toast for a family breakfast or ask for their assistance in making a salad or their favourite vegetable side dish during dinner time.

With the arrival of the monsoon season, you can take proactive steps to support your child’s immune health. By prioritizing a nutrient-rich diet, encouraging regular exercise, and reducing stress through enjoyable activities, you can help strengthen their immunity and protect them during this time of increased vulnerability.

Embrace these tips and create a healthy environment that bolsters their overall well-being and resilience against flu and other common illnesses.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES