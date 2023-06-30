Home

Monsoon Hair Care: 5 Foods to Keep Hair Fall Woes at Bay This Rainy Season

Monsoon Hair Care: Hairfall in monsoon is a common problem but there are ways to lower that stress of hair loss as it rains.

How to prevent hairfall during monsoon (Freepik)

Monsoon Hair Care: Hair care problems just don’t seem to end. One day it’s too much stress, one day we can blame the weather, And this weather, days filled with rain, waterlogging and humidity. the fuss over everyday frizz is just too much take, ain’t it? During monsoons, it is not easy for everyone to have that streak of good hair days. Apart from the frizz, hair loss becomes a major concern of people during the rainy season.

WHY HAIRFALL INCREASES DURING MONSOON?

The smell of fresh earth from the first rains of the season is exciting, but when it becomes a thing of every day, it starts creating problems every day. One of them is hair fall. There are several reasons as to why, hair loss increases with increasing rains.

High humidity levels during the monsoon can make the scalp excessively sweaty, leading to a moist environment that weakens hair roots and makes them more prone to fall. Excessive exposure to rainwater can weaken the hair shaft, making it more vulnerable to breakage and fall. Monsoon weather can cause scalp inflammation and irritation due to the presence of bacteria, dust, and sweat. Inflammation too can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to increased hair fall.

HOW TO PREVENT HAIR LOSS IN MONSOON?

Now that we know why this season is not friends with our hair. So, how do we find a solution? Well, what we eat is one of the major factors that can prevent or lead to hair fall.

Here are 5 foods to prevent hair fall in monsoon

Eggs: We all know eggs are considered to be a rich source of protein and biotin as well. these are two of the most important nutrients for hair growth. Protein helps to strengthen the hair follicles. Berries: Berries are one of the healthiest foods to add to your diet. Berries, are packed with nutrients and have the required compunds and minerals for promoting hair growth. Vitamin C helps in collagen production which helps to further strengthen the hair. Spinach: Well, no surprises here, Spinach is rich in iron and is a source of other minerals too. Avocados: Avocados are healthy fats and a good source of vitamin E that supports hair growth. The anti-oxidants in it may help to prevent oxidative stress that often causes hair fall. Nuts and Seeds: A handful of nuts every day are not just good for physical health but also good for hair growth. They have required vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids that help to reduce hair loss and strengthen hair.

Apart from diet one should also have a hair care routine. Like our skin, health, hair too does requires some oils and proper practise to keep them nurtured and growing.

