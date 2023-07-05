Home

Monsoon Health: 5 Herbs to Boost Your Immunity During Rainy Season

There are several herbs that can strengthen and nourish the immune system to cure diseases during the monsoon.

Herbs For Monsoon: Our bodies require some time to adapt to this change in temperature as we leave the oppressive heat and enter a season of mild breezes and cool evenings. Therefore, it is thought that at this time of seasonal shift, our immunity is lower than usual and we are more susceptible to viral illnesses. You may strengthen yourself inside and be protected against such monsoon problems by paying close attention to your food. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Monsoon is in full swing and so it’s time to incorporate herbs into your diet during the monsoon season that can help boost your overall health and support your immune system.” The expert shares five essential herbs that you need to incorporate into your daily routine throughout the monsoon season for better immunity.

5 HERBS TO BOOST OVERALL HEALTH DURING MONSOON

Ashwagandha: It has immune-modulating properties that can help strengthen the immune system.

Consuming ashwagandha as a supplement can help boost your health during the monsoon season Nimbidin And Nimbolide: They are constituents of neem that have been found to possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. Drinking neem tea or chewing neem leaves can promote overall well-being. Lemongrass: It contains compounds like citral, which exhibit antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Consuming lemongrass tea or incorporating lemongrass-based soup can help strengthen your immune system and protect against common illnesses during the monsoon. Giloy: It is an anti-inflammatory, antipyretic herb which helps to boost your immunity to fight against the infection and helps in early recovery. Giloy has Javarghana (antipyretic) (fever-reducing) properties and may help manage fever and flu-like symptoms. Consuming Giloy as a decoction or in powdered form can help fortify your immune system during the monsoon Ginger: The presence of gingerol a major bioactive constituent of ginger, has been reported to possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antitumor, antioxidant, and antibacterial functions. Drinking ginger tea or adding grated ginger to soups, stews, or stir-fries can help boost your overall health during the monsoon season.

