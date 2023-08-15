Home

Health

Monsoon Health: 7 Ways to Strengthen Your Immunity to Combat Viral and Flu Season

Monsoon Health: 7 Ways to Strengthen Your Immunity to Combat Viral and Flu Season

Monsoon season entails a host of diseases and it is imperative to boost our immunity systems. And this is not just eat right and exercising everyday, there are other things that specifically are important to practice during rainy season.

Monsoon Health: 7 Ways to Strengthen Your Immunity to Combat Viral and Flu Season (Freepik)

Monsoon is a pretty indulgent season that has been romanticised by the generations. Sitting by the window watching droplets race on window panes to sipping piping hot cups of tea and coffee, the rainy season sets a different environment. But, the season also entails several infections and diseases. Conjunctivitis, viral fever, dengue, and malaria are some of the common health problems that witness a rise during this time. This year, Delhi-NCR is witnessing a severe rise in pink eye cases especially in children. Dengue and viral fever cases are also on the rise. The humidity and inclement weather is one of the main reasons that give the ideal environment for bacteri and fungi to breed and spread.

Trending Now

Monsoon season always brings in risk of higher infection rates due to weather conditions. Also, when places witness flood-like situations, the risk of water-borne diseases exponentially rises. During such time of high infection rate, it is on us to protect ourselves and raise our guards to the best we can. And first and foremost is to work with immunity building. Just eating the right food and exercising every day is not enough. It is a 360-degree lifestyle choice that impacts our immunity,

Here are gew ways to naturally boost our immunity to fight against the ongoing flu and viral season.

7 WAYS TO BOOST IMMUNITY IN MONSOON

Practise breathing exercises: Inculcate 5 minutes for breathing exercises every day. Practising this will help to regulate blood pressure, clear the sinus and boost immunity as well because it is good for the lungs as well. Warm Glass of water: It is a healthy way to start the day with a warm glass of water every day. There are a variety of water or detox drinks that may help to build immunity. Fennel seed water, methi water, and honey-lemon water help to flush out toxins and keep the body well hydrated. Prioritise Good Quality Sleep: One of the most underrated things in life, we all crib about not getting enough sleep. While for some it may be a sign of pride that they are too hard and not sleeping much, it may have consequences. Sleep and immunity are connected. Poor quality of sleep may lead to more vulnerability to diseases. A good sleep cycle helps the body to recover from the wear and tear and stress from the previous day. Include Healthy Fats: According to healthline.com Healthy fats, like those found in olive oil and salmon, may boost your body’s immune response to pathogens by decreasing inflammation. Olive oil, which is highly anti-inflammatory, is linked to a decreased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Plus, its anti-inflammatory properties may help your body fight off harmful disease-causing bacteria and viruses Eat More Fermented Food or Probiotics: Fermented foods or probiotics bring good bacteria which is important for the gut. and keeping the gut healthy during monsoon is one of the primary things. Regular Exercise: There is no explanation required to why exercising regularly is important. It helps to keep the overall body healthy and fit and keeps the organs functioning well. Limit Sugar and Spice: During monsoon season, food and drinks become a major carrier of bacteria. Therefore, one should be careful about their dietary habits. Spicy and sugar products may not gel well with digestive and kidney health. Hence, one should consume healthily and what is easy to digest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES