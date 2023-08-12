Home

Monsoon Health: How High Humidity Can Be Risky For Overall Health? 5 Ways to Manage it

High humidity is a common occurrence after heavy rainfall. While monsoon increases risk of contracting infections, humidity also can be dangerous for health.

Monsoon Health: How High Humidity Can Be Risky? 5 Ways to Manage it (Freepik)

Eye flu, dengue, malaria, and skin infections are some common health problems that steadily rise during the rainy season. Monsoon entails the smell of fresh earth, and lowers levels of mercury but also is a season that brings along a host of infections and health problems. The inclement weather condition and dampness in the environment sets an ideal surrounding for bacteria and fungi to grow and proliferate. Apart from this, humidity is a major discomfort that makes people feel uneasy, nauseated and sweat profusely. Symptoms, effects, and prevention of conjunctivitis, dengue, maria, skin infections etc are common knowledge during the rainy season but how many of us comprehend how high humidity affects health? Well, it does and can be very risky as well.

What is humidity exactly? Humidity is the amount of water vapour present in the air specially after rainfall. The higher the rainfall, there are chances of increased humidity in the environment.

WHAT MAKES HUMIDITY RISKY DURING MONSOON?

The monsoon season’s warm and humid conditions create a dampy environment that promotes the spread of viral and fungal infections, making it a situation when skin-related issues become more prevalent. Some of the common skin infections during this season include ekin eczema, scabies, acne, dermatitis, heat rash, warts, skin rash, itchy skin, and skin allergy.

Among these, fungal infections, commonly known as ringworm, stand out as the most frequently encountered infection during the monsoon period. The increase in humidity levels during the monsoons provides an ideal breeding ground for fungi to thrive, leading to a higher incidence of Ringworm cases during this time.

HOW HIGH HUMIDITY IMPACTS OVERALL HEALTH

During times of increased humidity, a lot of people have trouble staying focused and feel tired. Experts agree that there are several reasons why such weather conditions might cause a variety of health problems. High humidity might make you feel more exhausted and unmotivated. Additionally, it may result in hyperthermia, a condition in which your body overheats as a result of ineffective heat loss.

Because of this, excessive humidity poses a greater risk than just high temperatures. High humidity might also cause mood disorders. It may have an influence on the brain chemicals that regulate mood, despite the paucity of study in this area. Humidity is also connected to symptoms of dehydration, disorientation, exhaustion, and lethargic behavior. Some people, especially those who have cardiac issues, may even develop arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeats.

WAYS TO MANAGE HEALTHY LIFESTYLE DURING MONSOONS

Ensure Proper Hydration: Maintain sufficient fluid intake to stay adequately hydrated. Steer Clear of Tight Attire: Refrain from wearing snug clothing to allow your body to breathe. Moderate Physical Activity: Limit intense physical exertion to prevent overexertion in such conditions. Consume Nutritious Meals: Opt for a healthy diet to support your well-being during damp weather. Uphold Personal Cleanliness: Practice good hygiene to safeguard your health in these conditions.

