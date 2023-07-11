Home

Health

Monsoon Health Kit: 5 Essentials For Keeping the Gut Healthy This Rainy Season

In the time of seasonal changes, the onus is on us to keep our body as healthy and protected from foreign bacteria.

Monsoon calls for long drives (where it is not water-logged and safe), warm beverages and some tasty quick bites. While we have this whole romanticised idea of monsoon, the rains come bearing some owes for health as well. Fungal infections, stomach infections, and other waterborne diseases cases spike during the rainy season.

Stomach infection is a common problem reported during these months. Street food is the most affected during rains and tends to get contaminated. Hence, it may further lead to an upset stomach, stomach infection, sluggishness etc. And when the gut is upset, it tends to upset overall health as well.

Here are 5 essentials to be mindful of for a good gut health during monsoon:

Have Immunity Boosters: Include food that will improve your immunity during the season. Turmeric, garlic, ginger, are some immunity-boosting spices to add in your everyday meal. These have anti-inflammatory properties that will keep the gut health shielded. Boost your stomach acid – Many people who have, gas, and bloating likely have too little stomach acid, not too much. The typical treatment is to take antacids, which reduces stomach acid exacerbating the problem. Proper stomach acid levels are critical for the breakdown of proteins in the stomach. Stomach acid also destroys pathogenic bacteria that can lead to illness. Seasonal Foods Are a Must: Seasonal fruits and foods like jamun, cherries, and beetroot are loaded with nutrients and vitamin C. It helps to maintain a healthy gut improving digestion. Avoid Food Heavy on Digestion: Oily food, junk, can be little heavy on the stomach. Additionally, processed foods tend to be low in fibre and nutrients, making them difficult to digest. Physical Activity, Hydration and Stress: Including some physical activity is important to keep the metabolism healthy and fast. Keeping the body hydrated helps to flush out all the toxins.

Keeping our gut health is important for good digestion, and a healthy body as well. Lots of bodily function is affected by digestion. Simple diet and lifestyle changes may help improve your digestion if you experience occasional, frequent or chronic digestive symptoms.

