Monsoon Health Kit: 5 Heart Health Essentials to Be Mindful of This Rainy Season

Monsoon entails several bacteria and fungal infections and these essentials must be kept in mind to protect the heart against the humidity.

With raindrops and winds, monsoon comes entailing several health problems too. Bacterial, fungal infections are mostly on a rise. The humid weather and monsoon bacteria can lay a heavy toll on heart as well. Heart patients should have their health guards tightened as the downpour intensifies. Heart issues are the leading cause of death across the globe affecting more than 17.9 million lives every year. Stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and food habits all combined have a major impact on heart health.

Here are 5 essential tips to keep your heart protected and healthy during monsoon

Increase Vitamin Intake: During the season of illness, bacteria and fungi, it is important to increase intake of vitamin C to boost immunity. Avoid Raw Foods: Food from the vendors’ cart should be avoided or washed thoroughly before consumption. Due to rainwater, and humid weather that is a major carrier of bacteria, street food, fruits and vegetables get contaminated. Make Seasonal Fruits Your Friend: Seasonal fruits and foods like jamun, cherries, and beetroot are loaded with nutrients and vitamin C. It helps to maintain a healthy gut improving digestion. Daily Dose of Exercise: Be it any season, physical activity is a must. It helps with metabolism, bird circulation and keeps the heart a little more healthy every day. Hydration is Super Important: During the month of rains, it is important to flush out all the toxins from the body. For this, it is imperative to have high.

These might come off as very basic for a healthy body, but going back to the basic is what is the need of the hour. A lot of people tend to avoid these basics but these are essentials that should kept in mind especially during season change.

