Monsoon Health: What are Waterborne Parasites? 5 Ways to Prevent Infection

Incessant rainfall and waterlogging has lead to rise in waterborne diseases. Children and elderly are most vulnerable to contract the infection from parasites.

Water, the life-giving elixir, holds a paradoxical duality. While it sustains life, it can also harbour hidden dangers that threaten public health. Waterborne diseases have become a pressing concern and the repercussions on public well-being cannot be overlooked. There is an upsurge of cases of waterborne illness due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging in several parts of the country. The convergence of contaminated water sources, inadequate sanitation, and poor hygiene practices has given rise to a silent epidemic that continues to affect millions annually.

Waterborne diseases impact an alarming 37.7 million Indians each year, creating a significant burden on the healthcare system

Causes of Waterborne Diseases

The causes of waterborne diseases are multi-faceted and are influenced by societal and environmental factors.

Contaminated water sources

Microscopic parasites

Bacteria

Viruses

Lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities increases the vulnerability to such infections.

These ailments, ranging from cholera to hepatitis A, silently infiltrate homes through the very water that should sustain life. The consequences of such infections are dire, leading to severe health complications and even fatalities. The impact is most profound on vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Impact of Waterborne Diseases

Typhoid

Hepatitis A

Jaundice

Abdominal pain

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Increase in the number of paediatric patients with upper respiratory tract infections (URIs), including blocked nose, cold and fever.

Prevention Tips

Enhanced water treatment methods Vigilant maintenance of distribution systems, are crucial to ensuring the purity of drinking water. Prioritize proper sanitation and hygiene practices, embracing handwashing and waste disposal as cornerstones of disease prevention Adopt measures like boiling or treating water before consumption, One should also avoid street food, Consume bottled water, practice safe cooking, stay informed about water quality alerts, and maintain hygiene during travel.

The impact of waterborne parasites on public health demands adequate attention. By addressing the root causes, enhancing water treatment and distribution systems, promoting good hygiene practices, and fostering public awareness, we can pave the way towards a healthier and disease-free India.

