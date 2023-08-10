Home

Health

Monsoon Illness: What Are The Different Sources of Waterborne Diseases?

Monsoon Illness: What Are The Different Sources of Waterborne Diseases?

It is important to understand that a number of additional factors can contribute to the spread of waterborne illnesses, even while drinking polluted water continues to be a substantial source of transmission.

Monsoon Illness: What Are The Different Sources of Waterborne Diseases?

Waterborne diseases are a significant global health concern, particularly in areas with limited access to safe drinking water and inadequate sanitation systems. These diseases are caused by microorganisms or chemical contaminants present in contaminated water sources. While consuming contaminated water is a common mode of transmission, there are several other sources through which waterborne diseases can spread. India.com got in touch with Dr. (Col) Rakesh Kumar, Sr. Consultant Internal Medicine at Artemis Lite, NFC New Delhi to discuss the various sources of transmission for waterborne diseases.

Trending Now

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT SOURCES OF WATERBORNE DISEASES?

Food Contamination: Waterborne diseases can be transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food. Fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products irrigated with contaminated water can harbour pathogens or contaminants. Additionally, food prepared or washed with contaminated water can also become a source of infection. Proper food handling and preparation practices, along with using safe water for irrigation, are crucial in preventing waterborne diseases from spreading through the food chain. Poor Sanitation: Inadequate sanitation facilities contribute significantly to the transmission of waterborne diseases. Improper disposal of human waste contaminates water sources, leading to the spread of pathogens. Lack of proper toilet facilities, open defecation, and improper sewage disposal systems all contribute to the contamination of water supplies. Enhancing sanitation infrastructure and promoting hygienic practices are vital in reducing the transmission of waterborne diseases. Water Recreational Activities: Water-based recreational activities such as swimming, boating, or fishing in contaminated water bodies can increase the risk of waterborne diseases. Pathogens present in the water can enter the body through ingestion, inhalation, or contact with mucous membranes. It is crucial to ensure that recreational water sources, such as lakes, rivers, or swimming pools, are regularly monitored and treated to maintain safe conditions for users. Person-to-Person Contact: Waterborne diseases can also be transmitted through person-to-person contact. When infected individuals do not practice proper hygiene, they can contaminate their surroundings, including water sources. This can occur through activities like sharing drinking utensils, close personal contact, or poor hand hygiene. Educating individuals about the importance of personal hygiene and promoting hygienic practices can help mitigate the transmission of waterborne diseases through person-to-person contact. Animal Contamination: Animals, particularly livestock and wildlife, can serve as reservoirs for waterborne disease-causing microorganisms. Their faecal matter can contaminate water sources, posing a risk to humans who consume or come into contact with the contaminated water. Agricultural practices that separate livestock waste from water sources, and the appropriate treatment of animal waste, are essential in preventing animal-related transmission of waterborne diseases.

Addressing these sources requires a multifaceted approach, including improving water quality, enhancing sanitation infrastructure, promoting hygienic practices, and implementing appropriate waste management systems. By tackling these sources, we can make significant strides in preventing and reducing the burden of waterborne diseases globally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES