Monsoon Sickness: 4 Common Water-Borne Diseases and How to Prevent Infection in Rainy Season

Cases of water-borne diseases spikes during rainy season giving us all the more reason to get our guards up.

Waterborne diseases rise during monsoon and here is how to prevent infection (Freepik)

Pit-patter drops to rain like cats and dogs, the monsoon season has arrived. While the temperatures are relatively soothing from sizzling summer, humidity levels have gone up. Like there are seasonal fruits, foods and fashion, there are also seasonal diseases that one should not forget about. With cities witnessing rainfalls from day to night, waterlogging, and accumulation of water is bound to happen. And with dirty water, stagnant puddles or water bodies, water-borne diseases have a higher probability of spreading. According to World Health Organisation, 80 per cent of diseases are probably waterborne across the world.

Waterborne diseases are contracted via dirty and contaminated water that enters the bodies. Humidity and contaminated, stagnant water is a breeding ground for a variety of bacteria and fungi leading to infection.

Common Water-Borne Diseases

Cholera – A common water-borne disease, it may cause diarrhoea, dehydration etc. Have a good intake of water and healthy food to avoid it

– A common water-borne disease, it may cause diarrhoea, dehydration etc. Have a good intake of water and healthy food to avoid it Hepatitis A – It may be contracted from contaminated water and attacks liver health. It could further lead to jaundice, fever, nausea etc.

– It may be contracted from contaminated water and attacks liver health. It could further lead to jaundice, fever, nausea etc. Typhoid – Contaminated water or food can easily lead to typhoid. It is also a common water-borne disease that sucks the energy out of an infected person.

6 Tips to Prevent Water-Borne Diseases

Avoid Tap Water: Public spaces have lots of tap water. One should otherwise also avoid using the tap water directly to lower the risk of dirty water. Hand Hygiene: Maintaining proper hand hygiene is important. Wash your hands before eating, after coming home from outisde, using washroom etc. Wash Your Fruits and Veggies: Since a lot of people buy from open cart vendors, there are chances that they get covered in rainwater. Therefore, it is imperative to wash fruits and vegetables before consuming them. Otherwise, also, it is a healthy practise tp wash them before consuming. Clean Surrounding: Ensure to maintain a clean and green environment around you. Remove the possibility of water stagnation and keep the surroundings clean to avoid breeding grounds of mosquitos. Full clothes and Mosquito Repellants: Try to keep your body covered to prevent insect bites. also, use mosquito repellant to avoid malaria, and dengue. Steer Clear of Waterlogging: Avoid going near waterlogged places as it may pose a health risk. always wash your feet after coming back from a rainy stroll.

Overflowing sewage systems, compromised water supply and inadequate sanitation facilities contribute to the increased risk of waterborne diseases. Therefore, it is best to adhere to these basic tips and consult a doctor in cases of symptoms of any of the water borne diseases.

